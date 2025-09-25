 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Florida captain Aleksander Barkov needs help getting off ice after apparent leg injury
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung
Tony Hawk
Tony Hawk’s legendary skateboard just sold for a record-breaking $1.15 million

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldmoney_250925.jpg
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Florida captain Aleksander Barkov needs help getting off ice after apparent leg injury
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung
Tony Hawk
Tony Hawk’s legendary skateboard just sold for a record-breaking $1.15 million

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldmoney_250925.jpg
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueAston VillaRhys Oakley

Rhys
Oakley

Latest News

Sunderland v Aston Villa - Premier League
How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Newcastle United FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers - Carabao Cup Third Round
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Everton v Aston Villa - Premier League
Europa League 2025-26 schedule, table: Premier League club schedules, results, scores, dates
Manchester United v ACF Fiorentina - Pre-Season Friendly
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Real Betis V Nottingham Forest - Uefa Europa League
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - 2025 FA Community Shield
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Wrexham v Reading - Carabao Cup Third Round
League Cup 2025-26 third round schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Christie & Brooks tee it up in honor of Ryder Cup
September 25, 2025 01:52 PM
Bournemouth's Ryan Christie and David Brooks go head-to-head in a fun mix of golf, trivia and math to celebrate the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bournemouthrcfeature_250925.jpg
7:35
Christie & Brooks tee it up in honor of Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_plp_genxg_arsmc_250923.jpg
15:08
Man City ‘looked comfortable’ out of possession
Now Playing
nbc_plp_muchelsea_250923.jpg
14:51
Did Maresca overreact against Man United?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_supergab_250923.jpg
7:09
PL RAW: Martinelli scores dramatic late equalizer
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbustersmw5_250923.jpg
25:34
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 5
Now Playing
nbc_plp_genxg_gravenberch_250923.jpg
7:30
Gravenberch was ‘world class’ against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robs_potteremerypereira_250922.jpg
7:19
PL Managers ‘under pressure’ after Matchweek 5
Now Playing
GettyImages-2236399926_copy.jpg
9:17
Gravenberch ‘the whole package’ for Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robs_amorim_250922.jpg
10:10
Man United ‘forced the issue’ against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robs_martinelli_250922.jpg
13:13
Should Arsenal have regrets about Man City draw?
Now Playing