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PL Update: Arsenal slip against Bournemouth
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Arsenal's shock loss to Bournemouth at home, Everton's dramatic draw with Brentford, Brighton's win against Burnley, and Liverpool's impressive win over Fulham.
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PL Update: Arsenal slip against Bournemouth
PL Update: Arsenal slip against Bournemouth
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Arsenal's shock loss to Bournemouth at home, Everton's dramatic draw with Brentford, Brighton's win against Burnley, and Liverpool's impressive win over Fulham.
Slot praises Ngumoha’s performance against Fulham
Slot praises Ngumoha's performance against Fulham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbi Earle, and Tim Howard react to Arne Slot's postgame comments following Liverpool's win against Fulham in Matchweek 32.
Arteta: Loss to Cherries ‘a big punch on the face’
Arteta: Loss to Cherries 'a big punch on the face'
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's lackluster 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at the Emirates.
Robertson: Ngumoha has ‘a big future ahead of him’
Robertson: Ngumoha has 'a big future ahead of him'
Rio Ngumoha and Andy Robertson speak to the media following Liverpool's comfortable 2-0 win against Fulham at Anfield in Matchweek 32.
Ngumoha’s spectacular strike puts Liverpool ahead
Ngumoha's spectacular strike puts Liverpool ahead
Rio Ngumoha, 17, dazzles the Anfield faithful with a sublime right-footed finish into the bottom corner of the Fulham goal to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead.
Salah’s curler gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Fulham
Salah's curler gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Fulham
Liverpool strike twice in quick succession thanks to Mohamed Salah's clinical finish past Bernd Leno to make it 2-0 over Fulham at Anfield.
Ngumoha shines in Liverpool’s win over Fulham
Ngumoha shines in Liverpool's win over Fulham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Liverpool's 2-0 win against Fulham where Rio Ngumoha stole the show for the Reds and spearheaded the victory with his energy and creativity.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Fulham Matchweek 32
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Fulham Matchweek 32
Look back on full-match highlights from Fulham's trip north to Anfield to take on Liverpool in Matchweek 32.
Dewsbury-Hall powers Everton level with Brentford
Dewsbury-Hall powers Everton level with Brentford
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall delivers Everton's equalizer in the 91st minute of play to make it 2-2 against Brentford at the Gtech.