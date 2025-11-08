Latest News
Saka smashes Arsenal level with Sunderland
Declan Rice's suffocating press results in Bukayo Saka blasting his right-footed effort into the bottom corner of the goal to silence the Stadium of Light to bring Arsenal level with Sunderland.
Ballard rockets Sunderland in front of Arsenal
The Stadium of Light is rocking! Daniel Ballard rifles his effort into the back of the net to give Sunderland a shock 1-0 lead over the Gunners.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 11
Enjoy full-match highlights from Burnley's visit to London Stadium to take on West Ham in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 11
Watch full-match highlights from Everton's showdown with Fulham at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Matchweek 11.
Everton ‘didn’t take their foot off the gas’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Everton's win over Fulham and share their thoughts on West Ham's narrow victory against Burnley.
Cullen gives Burnley late hope against West Ham
Alphonse Areola's howler opens the door for Josh Cullen to slot home Burnley's second goal of the match, reducing his side's deficit to just one goal against West Ham at London Stadium.
Walker-Peters taps in West Ham’s third v. Burnley
West Ham are in cruise control against Burnley as Kyle Walker-Peters' first goal of the season gives the Hammers a two-goal cushion against Burnley at London Stadium.
Keane doubles Everton’s lead over Fulham
Fulham are in trouble late in the second half as Michael Keane gets enough on the ball to guide his effort into the back of the net to make it 2-0 for Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Soucek stuns Burnley to give West Ham 2-1 lead
West Ham complete their comeback as Tomas Soucek scores for the second match in a row to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead over Burnley at London Stadium.