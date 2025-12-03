Latest News
PL Update: Leeds stun Chelsea at Elland Road
Ahmed Fareed, Danny Higginbotham, and Tim Howard analyze a six-match slate on Wednesday that saw Leeds take down Chelsea, Sunderland snatch a point at Anfield, Arsenal take care of business against Brentford, and more.
Ahmed Fareed, Danny Higginbotham, and Tim Howard analyze a six-match slate on Wednesday that saw Leeds take down Chelsea, Sunderland snatch a point at Anfield, Arsenal take care of business against Brentford, and more.
Maresca: Leeds ‘were much better than us’
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca explains what went wrong for the Blues at Elland Road in a 3-1 loss to Leeds.
Slot pleased with reaction to Sunderland’s opener
Arne Slot reflects on his side's performance in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Anfield in Matchweek 14.
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Chelsea Matchweek 14
Relive full-match highlights from Chelsea's trip to Elland Road to take on rivals Leeds United in Matchweek 14.
Arteta ‘very happy’ with win over Brentford
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to his side's 2-0 win against Brentford to go five points clear at the top of the table in Matchweek 14.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 14
Watch full-match highlights from Brentford's visit to the Emirates to face Arsenal in Matchweek 14.
Wirtz, Jones react to draw with Sunderland
Florian Wirtz and Curtis Jones speak to the media following Liverpool's hard-fought 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Anfield in Matchweek 14.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 14
Watch full-match highlights from Brighton and Aston Villa's battle at the Amex in Matchweek 14.
Sunderland earn point against Liverpool at Anfield
Ahmed Fareed, Danny Higginbotham, and Tim Howard share their thoughts on Sunderland's hard-earned draw with Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 14.