 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Top Clips

nbc_nba_indydenver_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
nbc_nba_mildetroit_251203.jpg
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
nbc_nba_housac_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Top Clips

nbc_nba_indydenver_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
nbc_nba_mildetroit_251203.jpg
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
nbc_nba_housac_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueAston VillaRonnie Hollingshead

Ronnie
Hollingshead

Latest News

Arsenal v Brentford - Premier League
Cristhian Mosquera, Declan Rice injury news: Mikel Arteta update as Arsenal lose center back; Rice also off
Liverpool v Sunderland - Premier League
Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss speaks after laborious draw vs Sunderland
Manchester United FC v West Ham United FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Liverpool v Sunderland - Premier League
Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland: Lackluster Liverpool manage draw thanks to own goal
Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier League
Enzo Maresca reaction — Chelsea boss speaks after mistake-riddled loss at Leeds
Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier League
Leeds 3-1 Chelsea: Bumbling Blues undone by Farke’s opportunistic Leeds
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League
Brighton 3-4 Aston Villa: Incredible comeback win for Villa in seven-goal thriller
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Molineux Stadium
Wolves 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Jesus saves Tricky Trees with late winner
Arsenal v Brentford - Premier League
Arsenal 2-0 Brentford: Gunners get the job done with minimum fuss
PL Update: Leeds stun Chelsea at Elland Road
December 3, 2025 06:55 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Danny Higginbotham, and Tim Howard analyze a six-match slate on Wednesday that saw Leeds take down Chelsea, Sunderland snatch a point at Anfield, Arsenal take care of business against Brentford, and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdate_251203.jpg
15:29
PL Update: Leeds stun Chelsea at Elland Road
Now Playing
nbc_pl_maresca_251203.jpg
2:29
Maresca: Leeds ‘were much better than us’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arneslotintvv2_251203.jpg
2:25
Slot pleased with reaction to Sunderland’s opener
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedschelsea_251203.jpg
11:21
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Chelsea Matchweek 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251203.jpg
1:36
Arteta ‘very happy’ with win over Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsbrehl_251203.jpg
8:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livplayersintv_251203.jpg
2:57
Wirtz, Jones react to draw with Sunderland
Now Playing
GettyImages-2249827619_copy.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livvssun_postgame_251203.jpg
5:11
Sunderland earn point against Liverpool at Anfield
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livsun_251203.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sunderland Matchweek 14
Now Playing