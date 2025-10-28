 Skip navigation
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers force World Series to decisive Game 7 by holding off Blue Jays 3-1 as Yamamoto wins again
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship
Horse Racing: 2025 Breeders Cup Championship
Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite

nbc_nba_denvspor_251031.jpg
HLs: Blazers fend off Jokic, Nuggets in tight win
nbc_nba_nopvslac_251031.jpg
HLs: Clippers escape Pelicans in nail-biter finish
nbc_nba_lakersvsgrizzlies_251031.jpg
HLs: Luka drops 44 in return, Lakers top Grizzlies

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueLiverpool FCRyan Gravenberch

Ryan
Gravenberch

Latest News

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/2026
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Group Stage-LAFC at Chelsea FC
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League
How to watch Brighton vs Leeds live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
How to watch Fulham vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League
How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Crystal Palace v Brentford FC - Premier League
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL
How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Takeaways from Man United's win over Brighton
October 28, 2025 01:05 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 4-2 win over Brighton, their third-straight Premier League victory of the season.
