Premier LeagueManchester CityRyan McAidoo

Ryan
McAidoo

Latest News

FBL-ENG-PR-BRENTFORD-MAN UTD
Ruben Amorim reaction: What did Manchester United manager say after Brentford defeat?
Everton v Aston Villa - Premier League - Hill Dickinson Stadium
How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Newcastle United FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League
Three things Liverpool, Arne Slot must fix after disjointed start to the season
FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-LIVERPOOL
Arne Slot reaction: What did Liverpool manager say after defeat at Crystal Palace?
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-WOLVES
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolves: Palhinha saves point for misfiring Spurs in stoppage time
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Thomas Frank reaction — Tottenham Hotspur boss, Joao Palhinha lament lack of three points vs Wolves
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League
Which Premier League team(s) will surprise and challenge for Champions League?
Newcastle United FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-LIVERPOOL
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
PL Update: Crystal Palace upset Liverpool
September 27, 2025 07:37 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on a busy Saturday slate where Brentford defeated Manchester United, Brighton fought back to take down Chelsea, Crystal Palace stunned Liverpool, and more.
