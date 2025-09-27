Latest News
PL Update: Crystal Palace upset Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on a busy Saturday slate where Brentford defeated Manchester United, Brighton fought back to take down Chelsea, Crystal Palace stunned Liverpool, and more.
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on a busy Saturday slate where Brentford defeated Manchester United, Brighton fought back to take down Chelsea, Crystal Palace stunned Liverpool, and more.
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Wolves Matchweek 6
Relive full-match highlights from Wolves' visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Spurs in Matchweek 6.
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
Wolves manager Vitor Pereira discusses the pros and cons of his side's draw with Spurs, where his side conceded a 94th-minute equalizer to remain winless on the season.
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
After Liverpool surrendered two set-piece goals to Crystal Palace in a 2-1 loss at Selhurst Park, Arne Slot expresses the importance of defending successfully on set pieces in today's Premier League.
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner discusses his team's mentality following a dramatic 2-1 win against Liverpool at Selhurst Park.
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves
After scoring Tottenham Hotspur's equalizer in the 94th minute against Wolves, Joao Palhinha offers an honest assessment of his team's performance.
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute
Joao Palhinha's late heroics bring Spurs level with Wolves in second half stoppage time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bueno taps Wolves ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
Wolves stun Spurs as Santiago Bueno gets a touch near the goal line to make it 1-0 in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Postecoglou: Forest ‘were pretty wasteful’
Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou discusses where things went wrong for his team in a 1-0 loss to Sunderland at the City Ground.