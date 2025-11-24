 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Michael Mosiman podium celebration.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 9: Michael Mosiman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Declan Farmer
Declan Farmer, Paralympic stars team up with DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation
Reeve Hockey Classic
Paralympian Malik Jones lets the tape come off

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lakersanalysis_251125.jpg
Can Lakers become true contenders with Big 3 back?
nbc_nba_lukaintv_251125.jpg
Doncic: Lakers can be ‘very dangerous’
nbc_nba_laclal_digitalhit_251125.jpg
Lakers’ Big 3 not the only stars to impress Miller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Michael Mosiman podium celebration.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 9: Michael Mosiman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Declan Farmer
Declan Farmer, Paralympic stars team up with DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation
Reeve Hockey Classic
Paralympian Malik Jones lets the tape come off

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lakersanalysis_251125.jpg
Can Lakers become true contenders with Big 3 back?
nbc_nba_lukaintv_251125.jpg
Doncic: Lakers can be ‘very dangerous’
nbc_nba_laclal_digitalhit_251125.jpg
Lakers’ Big 3 not the only stars to impress Miller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueNewcastle UnitedSam Alabi

Sam
Alabi

Latest News

Paris Saint-Germain - Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Chelsea FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5
Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona: Blues blast Blaugrana at the Bridge
Arsenal FC v FC Bayern München: Quarter-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24
How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Chelsea FC v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Manchester United v Everton - Premier League
Idrissa Gana Gueye apologizes after red card for slapping Everton teammate Michael Keane in the face (video)
Manchester United v Everton - Premier League
David Moyes on Idrissa Gana Gueye slap, red card — ‘I quite like my players fighting each other’
Manchester United v Everton - Premier League
Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss dejected after surprising home loss to Everton
FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-2025-PSG-TOTTENHAM
How to watch PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4
How to watch Liverpool vs PSV live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Manchester United v Everton - Premier League
Manchester United 0-1 Everton: 10-man Toffees overcome silly red card to end Red Devils run
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
November 24, 2025 06:00 PM
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze 10-man Everton's incredible victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 12.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_251124.jpg
7:40
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_251124.jpg
12:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorimintvv2_251124.jpg
3:49
Amorim: Everton ‘deserved the win’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251124.jpg
2:32
Moyes reacts to red card incident v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_dbhintv_251124.jpg
3:24
Dewsbury-Hall credits Everton’s ‘grit’ v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mueve_251124.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muevepostgame_251124.jpg
3:45
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251124.jpg
1:48
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everedcard1_251124.jpg
2:12
Everton’s Gana sent off after striking Keane
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornmainoo_251124.jpg
3:26
Ornstein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
Now Playing