PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze 10-man Everton's incredible victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 12.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 12 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Amorim: Everton ‘deserved the win’ v. Man United
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reflects on his side's performance in a 1-0 loss to 10-man Everton at Old Trafford.
Moyes reacts to red card incident v. Man United
Everton manager David Moyes shares his thoughts on his side's impressive win over Manchester United after going down to 10-men early in the first half.
Dewsbury-Hall credits Everton’s ‘grit’ v. Man Utd
Everton's match-winner Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joins the NBC Sports crew following the Toffees' dramatic 1-0 win against Manchester United.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 12
Relive full-match highlights from a dramatic contest between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in the final fixture of Matchweek 12.
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham react to 10-man Everton's roller-coaster win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's delightful strike ripples the back of the net to give 10-man Everton the advantage over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Everton’s Gana sent off after striking Keane
Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye was sent off early in the first half after striking teammate Michael Keane in the face while arguing.