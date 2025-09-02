 Skip navigation
Nottingham Forest FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League
Ange Postecoglou named new Nottingham Forest manager
Egypt v Ethiopia - 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table
Manchester United FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Premier League managers: Current bosses, all-time records
Jamaica v United States: Quarterfinals - Leg Two - 2024 Concacaf Nations League
USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino reportedly among Nottingham Forest targets to fill manager vacancy
FBL-ENG-PR-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-LEICESTER
Nuno Espirito Santo sacked by Nottingham Forest
FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIERS-NOR-ITA
2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams
PL25-26_KC25_REGISTRATION_16x9.jpg
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Kansas City in September 2025: How to get tickets, dates, details
Manchester United FC v Leicester City FC - Premier League
Report: Andre Onana to join Trabzonspor on loan from Manchester United
United States v South Korea - International Friendly
USMNT 0-2 South Korea: Son the star as Yanks again lose to good opposition
Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Premier League prize money — How much is each table position worth?
'Brilliant' Bournemouth take care of Spurs
September 2, 2025 03:31 PM
The Generation xG crew analyzes how Bournemouth were able to tactically dominant Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 3.
Up Next
nbc_plp_generationxgpartc_250902.jpg
7:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_plp_generationxgparta_250902.jpg
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_plp_isakint_250902.jpg
2:11
Isak’s first interview since Liverpool transfer
Now Playing
nbc_plp_netbustersshow3_250902.jpg
25:37
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 3
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_chefulrecap_250902.jpg
4:30
VAR ‘changed the whole game’ in Chelsea’s win
Now Playing
nbc_plp_plrawszoboszlai_250902.jpg
7:19
PL RAW: Szoboszlai brings Anfield to its feet
Now Playing
nbc_plp_newwissa_250902.jpg
4:41
Highlights: Wissa’s best Premier League moments
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_manuburnrecap_250902.jpg
9:38
What we learned from Man United’s win over Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_livarsrecap_250902.jpg
16:47
Is Wirtz becoming a concern for Slot’s Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
5:21
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
Now Playing