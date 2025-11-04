Latest News
Arsenal showed 'composure' against Burnley
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle heap praise on Arsenal's performance in a convincing 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in Matchweek 10.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle heap praise on Arsenal's performance in a convincing 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in Matchweek 10.
Takeaways from Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss their takeaways from a very important win for Arne Slot and Liverpool against Aston Villa over the weekend.
Chelsea cause ‘unrest’ for Frank, Spurs
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle reflect on Chelsea's 1-0 win over Spurs and discuss the state of Tottenham Hotspur under Thomas Frank.
Haaland playing ‘at his majestic best’ for City
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap Manchester City's impressive 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the Etihad in Matchweek 10 to jump up to second place in the table.
Rice’s delivery leading to set-piece success
The Generation xG puts the spotlight on Arsenal, who continue to find success in set-piece situations thanks in part to the passing ability of Declan Rice.
Can Wolves survive after sacking Pereira?
The Generation xG crew examines Wolves' performance in a 3-0 loss to Fulham which resulted in the firing of manager Vitor Pereira.
How Maresca’s Chelsea stifled Frank’s Spurs
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at the areas of the pitch where Chelsea took advantage of a subpar Spurs side in a 1-0 win in Matchweek 10.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 10
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 10.
PL RAW: Chelsea upend Spurs on derby day
Relive the sights and sounds from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Chelsea spoiled Spurs' weekend to pick up all three points in Matchweek 10.
PL Update: Sunderland, Everton share spoils
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Lee Dixon analyze Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Everton, where both sides had chances to snatch all three points at the Stadium of Light in the final fixture of Matchweek 10.