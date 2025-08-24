Latest News
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim grades his side's performance after surrendering a 1-0 lead to Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Up Next
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim grades his side's performance after surrendering a 1-0 lead to Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
Nuno Espirito Santo clears the air regarding his future at Nottingham Forest and what he wants to move forward with the club.
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
Fernandes laments Man United's draw against Fulham
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reflects on his side's frustrating 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level against Man United
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level against Man United
Just minutes after coming on as a substitute, Emile Smith Rowe makes an instant impact with a front-post run to slot home Fulham's equalizer against Manchester United at Craven Cottage.
Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham
Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham
Leny Yoro gets away with a push in the back on a Manchester United set piece and his header takes a deflection off Rodrigo Muniz into the Fulham goal to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead at Craven Cottage.
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton's win v. Brighton
Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye share their thoughts on Everton's performance in a 2-0 win against Brighton at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
Relive full-match highlights from Everton's first home fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium where they took on Brighton in Matchweek 2.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2
Watch full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's visit to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in Matchweek 2.
Everton take down Brighton on ‘historic’ day
Everton take down Brighton on 'historic' day
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Everton's stellar performance against Brighton in their first Premier League home game in their new stadium.