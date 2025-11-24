 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Seton Hall
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houphx2min_v2_251124_copy.jpg
Highlights: Rockets catch fire, defeat Suns
wolves_kings_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Kings rally to beat Wolves in OT
gsw_uta.jpg
Highlights: Warriors race past Jazz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Seton Hall
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houphx2min_v2_251124_copy.jpg
Highlights: Rockets catch fire, defeat Suns
wolves_kings_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Kings rally to beat Wolves in OT
gsw_uta.jpg
Highlights: Warriors race past Jazz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedShea Lacey

Shea
Lacey

Latest News

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League
Manchester United 0-1 Everton: 10-man Toffees overcome silly red card to end Red Devils run
Manchester United v Everton - Premier League
Idrissa Gana Gueye shown red card for slapping Everton teammate Michael Keane in the face (video)
Manchester United v Everton - Premier League
David Moyes on Idrissa Gana Gueye slap, red card — ‘I quite like my players fighting each other’
Manchester United v Everton - Premier League
Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss dejected after surprising home loss to Everton
FC Bayern München v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga
Arsenal’s next test? Ballon d’Or frontrunner Harry Kane and an imperious Bayern Munich
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
Torino FC v Como 1907 - Serie A
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers in Italy’s 2025-26 season as AC Milan, Inter, Napoli, Juventus chase scudetto
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
November 24, 2025 06:00 PM
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze 10-man Everton's incredible victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 12.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_251124.jpg
7:40
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_251124.jpg
12:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorimintvv2_251124.jpg
3:49
Amorim: Everton ‘deserved the win’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251124.jpg
2:32
Moyes reacts to red card incident v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_dbhintv_251124.jpg
3:24
Dewsbury-Hall credits Everton’s ‘grit’ v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mueve_251124.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muevepostgame_251124.jpg
3:45
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251124.jpg
1:48
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everedcard1_251124.jpg
2:12
Everton’s Gana sent off after striking Keane
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornmainoo_251124.jpg
3:26
Ornstein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
Now Playing