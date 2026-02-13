Latest News
Forest 'never seemed to kick on' under Dyche
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle react to Nottingham Forest sacking Sean Dyche following a 0-0 draw with Wolves, becoming the club's third manager to be sacked so far this season.
Up Next
Forest ‘never seemed to kick on’ under Dyche
Forest 'never seemed to kick on' under Dyche
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle react to Nottingham Forest sacking Sean Dyche following a 0-0 draw with Wolves, becoming the club's third manager to be sacked so far this season.
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss what went wrong for Thomas Frank at Spurs after he was sacked following a 2-1 loss to Newcastle at home.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 26 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
Madueke's header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
Arsenal find their breakthrough thanks to a clinical header from Noni Madueke to make it 1-0 against Brentford at the Gtech.
Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal
Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal
Michael Kayode's long throw gets the better of Arsenal's defense as the ball finds the head of Keane Lewis-Potter to bring the Bees back to level terms at the Gtech.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Arsenal Matchweek 26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Arsenal Matchweek 26
Relive full-match highlights from Arsenal's visit to the Gtech to take on Brentford in Matchweek 26.
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
Diarra redirects van Dijk's header for Reds lead
Virgil van Dijk's header ricochets off Habib Diarra and into the back of the net to give Liverpool a late lead over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
Watch full-match highlights from Liverpool's visit south to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland in Matchweek 26.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
Look back on full-match highlights from Wolves' relegation scrap with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 26.