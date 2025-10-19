 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 17 Louisville at Miami
2025 College Football Rankings Week 9 Top 25: Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU lose and shake-up the top 10
Portland Fire Fan Launch Party
Portland Fire names Alex Sarama as first head coach, team to begin play next season
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_slotintv_251019.jpg
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251019.jpg
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_vvdintvv2_251019.jpg
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Latest News

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League chase for UEFA Champions League is wide open and as deep as ever
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings — Who starred in epic clash?
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Ruben Amorim reaction: What did Manchester United manager, players say after dramatic win at Liverpool?
West Ham United FC v Brentford FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United: Harry Maguire header gives Ruben Amorim huge win
Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Bryan Mbeumo gives Manchester United shock lead at Liverpool with controversial goal - Video
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Thomas Frank reaction: Spurs boss on Cristian Romero injury, blown lead, loss to Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa: Rogers, Buendia add to Spurs home woes
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Slot: 'Everyone is giving it all' amid slump
October 19, 2025 02:01 PM
Arne Slot shares his thoughts on Liverpool's heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Up Next
nbc_pl_slotintv_251019.jpg
1:06
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251019.jpg
2:37
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_vvdintvv2_251019.jpg
2:32
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together
Now Playing
nbc_pl_maguireintv_251019.jpg
1:45
Maguire: Win over Anfield a ‘long time coming’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livmupostgame_251019.jpg
2:27
Maguire’s heroics lift Man United past Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251019.jpg
1:41
Maguire’s header gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Reds
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251019.jpg
1:48
Gakpo equalizes for Liverpool against Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251019.jpg
1:25
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totavl_251019.jpg
11:19
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totavlpostgame_251019.jpg
1:58
Mustoe: ‘Spurs attack is a problem right now’
Now Playing