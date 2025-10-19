Latest News
Slot: 'Everyone is giving it all' amid slump
Arne Slot shares his thoughts on Liverpool's heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
Arne Slot shares his thoughts on Liverpool's heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim assesses his team's performance on a historic day at Anfield.
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk discusses what went wrong for the Reds in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United, the club's fourth-consecutive loss in all competitions.
Maguire: Win over Anfield a ‘long time coming’
Manchester United's man of the hour Harry Maguire reflects on his side's statement win against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Maguire’s heroics lift Man United past Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's stunning and historic win against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Maguire’s header gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Reds
Bruno Fernandes' exquisite lob into the box finds the head of Harry Maguire, who makes no mistake from close range to give Manchester United a 2-1 lead over Liverpool just minutes after the Reds' equalizer.
Gakpo equalizes for Liverpool against Man United
Liverpool find their equalizer and it's from Cody Gakpo as he gets on the end of Federico Chiesa's cross to make it 1-1 against Manchester United.
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
Manchester United are off and running thanks to Bryan Mbeumo's goal after just 62 seconds from the opening kickoff to make it 1-0 over Liverpool at Anfield.
