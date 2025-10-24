 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
FSKATE-CHN
Madison Chock, Evan Bates win Cup of China to open Olympic figure skating season
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Barger, Varsho and Kirk lead homer barrage as Blue Jays rout Dodgers 11-4 in World Series opener

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League Aston Villa Thierry Katsukunya

Thierry
Katsukunya

Latest News

FBL-ENG-PR-LEEDS-WEST HAM
Leeds 2-1 West Ham: Aaronson, Rodon pile misery on dull Irons
Newcastle United FC v Fulham FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium
USMNT’s Tyler Adams hailed by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as ‘competitor,’ ‘character’, ‘captain’
Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Premier League predictions, five things to watch for Week 9 of the 2025-26 season
Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
AC Milan v Pisa SC - Serie A
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers, USMNT players in Italy’s 2025-26 season
Celtic FC v SK Sturm Graz - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD3
Celtic, USMNT back Cameron Carter-Vickers suffers possible Achilles injury ahead of World Cup
Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/2026
Alexander Isak injury news: Latest update on Liverpool’s star striker
Liverpool v Southampton - Carabao Cup Third Round
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
October 24, 2025 06:26 PM
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Leeds United's performance in a 2-1 win over West Ham and share their thoughts on what's going so wrong with the Hammers.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdate_251024.jpg
1:58
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedspostgame_251024.jpg
1:30
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds’ win over West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leewhu_251024.jpg
9:53
Extended HLs: Leeds v. West Ham Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_soucekpost_251024.jpg
1:59
Soucek: West Ham in ‘very serious’ situation
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251024.jpg
3:17
Leeds pick up ‘really important win’ v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_251024.jpg
1:02
Fernandes’ header gives West Ham late hope
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251024.jpg
1:17
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251025.jpg
1:39
Aaronson slots home Leeds’ opener against West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornstein_251024.jpg
5:54
West Ham are ‘sleepwalking into a crisis’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2riraolaintv_251022.jpg
11:28
Iraola reflects on Bournemouth’s hot start
Now Playing