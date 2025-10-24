Latest News
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Leeds United's performance in a 2-1 win over West Ham and share their thoughts on what's going so wrong with the Hammers.
Up Next
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Leeds United's performance in a 2-1 win over West Ham and share their thoughts on what's going so wrong with the Hammers.
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds’ win over West Ham
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds' win over West Ham
Both of Leeds' goal scorers Joe Rodon and Brenden Aaronson speak to the media following their win over West Ham at Elland Road in Matchweek 9.
Extended HLs: Leeds v. West Ham Matchweek 9
Extended HLs: Leeds v. West Ham Matchweek 9
Watch full-match highlights from West Ham's visit to Elland Road in a hotly-contested fixture against Leeds in Matchweek 9.
Soucek: West Ham in ‘very serious’ situation
Soucek: West Ham in 'very serious' situation
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham react to Tomas Soucek's comments following West Ham's 2-1 loss to Leeds in Matchweek 9.
Leeds pick up ‘really important win’ v. West Ham
Leeds pick up 'really important win' v. West Ham
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham react to Leeds' impressive 2-1 win over West Ham at Elland Road in Matchweek 9.
Fernandes’ header gives West Ham late hope
Fernandes' header gives West Ham late hope
The Hammers aren't down and out just yet as Mateus Fernandes' header makes it a one-goal game against Leeds at Elland Road.
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham
Rodon doubles Leeds' lead over West Ham
Leeds are in dreamland as Joe Rodon rises highest to head the Whites 2-0 in front of the hapless Hammers at Elland Road.
Aaronson slots home Leeds’ opener against West Ham
Aaronson slots home Leeds' opener against West Ham
Leeds strike first as Brenden Aaronson ignites Elland Road to make it 1-0 over West Ham just three minutes into the match.
West Ham are ‘sleepwalking into a crisis’
West Ham are 'sleepwalking into a crisis'
David Ornstein joins Cara Banks pregame ahead of West Ham's showdown with Leeds and shares the latest reports coming out of the Hammers camp where issues persist despite Nuno Espirito Santo's arrival at the club.