PL Update: Arsenal extend lead at top of table
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's impressive 3-2 win against Bournemouth before taking a deep dive into Wolves' stunning upset victory against West Ham and other results from Saturday's slate.
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth
Arteta proud of Arsenal's win over Bournemouth
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares his takeaways from his side's 3-2 win over Bournemouth in Matchweek 20.
Rice reacts to Arsenal’s win against Bournemouth
Rice reacts to Arsenal's win against Bournemouth
Declan Rice speaks to the media after scoring his first-career brace in Arsenal's 3-2 win against Bournemouth.
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
Rice's heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Arsenal's 3-2 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 20.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Arsenal Matchweek 20
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Arsenal Matchweek 20
Relive full-match highlights from Arsenal's dramatic showdown with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 20.
Kroupi’s belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
Kroupi's belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
Just moments after coming off the bench, Eli Junior Kroupi scores a screamer with a powerful shot from distance to reduce Bournemouth's deficit to just one goal against Arsenal.
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth
Declan Rice scores his first-career brace to give Arsenal a 3-1 lead over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Rice fires Arsenal 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
Rice fires Arsenal 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
The Vitality Stadium falls silent as Declan Rice slots home his effort from the top of the box to give the Gunners a 2-1 lead over Bournemouth.
Gabriel powers Arsenal level with Bournemouth
Gabriel powers Arsenal level with Bournemouth
Just a few minutes after his errant pass led to Bournemouth's opening goal, Gabriel Magalhaes makes up for his mistake with Arsenal's equalizer following a scramble in the box.