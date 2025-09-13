 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 2 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Clemson at Georgia Tech
2025 College Football Rankings Week 4 Top 25: New Top 10! Texas A&M, G-Tech big winners! Florida, USF OUT!
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Bristol provides chaotic close to first round of NASCAR Cup playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 2 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Clemson at Georgia Tech
2025 College Football Rankings Week 4 Top 25: New Top 10! Texas A&M, G-Tech big winners! Florida, USF OUT!
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Bristol provides chaotic close to first round of NASCAR Cup playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueIpswich TownTom Taylor

Tom
Taylor

Latest News

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Martin Odegaard injury news — Arsenal captain forced off again
Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester United FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Manchester City vs Manchester United predicted lineups, team news, analysis
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Liverpool v Athletic Club Bilbao - Pre-Season Friendly
How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Brentford v Chelsea - Premier League
Brentford 2-2 Chelsea: Bees come back for point after blown lead
Brentford v Chelsea - Premier League
Enzo Maresca reaction — Chelsea boss speaks after comeback, blown lead at Brentford
Manchester United FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
ACF Fiorentina v SSC Napoli - Serie A
Serie A 2025-26 season — Schedule, leading scorers, table, USMNT players
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
September 13, 2025 06:34 PM
Watch full-match highlights from a thrilling night at the Gtech between Brentford and Chelsea in Matchweek 4.
Up Next
nbc_pl_brechehl_250913.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_250913.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250913.jpg
1:39
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250913.jpg
1:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250913.jpg
0:59
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250913.jpg
1:10
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whutot_250913.jpg
11:32
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Spurs Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bowensounddeskreax_250913.jpg
5:10
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whutotpostgame_250913.jpg
4:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ rout of West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250913.jpg
1:43
Van de Ven nets Spurs’ third against West Ham
Now Playing