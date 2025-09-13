Latest News
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
Watch full-match highlights from a thrilling night at the Gtech between Brentford and Chelsea in Matchweek 4.
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed eight-match slate, including Arsenal's comfortable win over Forest, Spurs cruising past West Ham, Brentford's thriller against Chelsea, and more.
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
Brentford find their hero and its Fabio Carvalho with a 93rd-minute equalizer to make it 2-2 against Chelsea at the Gtech.
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
Moises Caicedo unleashes a venomous strike from the top of the box to give Chelsea their go-ahead goal against Brentford at the Gtech.
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
Cole Palmer comes off the bench to deliver the equalizer for Chelsea against Brentford in the second half at the Gtech.
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea
Kevin Schade times his run to perfection and is able to tuck away Brentford's opening goal against Chelsea at the Gtech.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Spurs Matchweek 4
Relive full-match highlights from Spurs' visit to London Stadium to take on West Ham in Matchweek 4.
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Jarrod Bowen's breakdown of West Ham's subpar performance against Spurs.
Takeaways from Spurs’ rout of West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their biggest issues with West Ham's defensive performance in a 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium in Matchweek 4.