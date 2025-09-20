Latest News
Amorim: It's time for Man United to build momentum
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim shares his takeaways from his side's nail-biting 2-1 win over Chelsea in Matchweek 5.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim shares his takeaways from his side's nail-biting 2-1 win over Chelsea in Matchweek 5.
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win
Following Liverpool's narrow win against Everton, Arne Slot praises his players for their concentration and tenacity in a dramatic Merseyside derby at Anfield.
Maresca reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to Man United
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca assesses his side's performance in a chaotic 2-1 loss to Manchester United that saw both clubs go a man down on a rain-soaked night at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
Watch full-match highlights from Brentford's Matchweek 5 showdown with Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
Fulham have some breathing room as Ethan Pinnock's defensive clearance sails into the back of his own net to give the Cottagers a two-goal lead over Brentford.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Spurs Matchweek 5
Relive full-match highlights from Tottenham Hotspur's trip South to take on Brighton at the Amex in Matchweek 5.
Wilson slots home crisp pass to give Fulham lead
Harry Wilson receives a crisp pass from Alex Iwobi and hits it first time to give Fulham the lead over Brentford late in the first half.
Iwobi drills Fulham level against Brentford
Fulham answer back thanks to Alex Iwobi's powerful effort close range to make it 1-1 against Brentford at Craven Cottage.
Damsgaard slots home Brentford’s opener v. Fulham
An errant pass from Josh King falls at the feet of Mikkel Damsgaard, who tucks away his effort to give Brentford a shock 1-0 lead over Fulham at Craven Cottage.