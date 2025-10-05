Latest News
Mustoe: Calafiori playing 'on a different level'
Robbie Mustoe explains why Riccardo Calfiori is his underappreciated performer of the week after delivering another standout performance for Arsenal in a win over West Ham.
Mustoe: Calafiori playing 'on a different level'
Robbie Mustoe explains why Riccardo Calfiori is his underappreciated performer of the week after delivering another standout performance for Arsenal in a win over West Ham.
Maresca building Chelsea into contenders
Robbie Earle praises Enzo Maresca for the way he has handled criticism from the media and fans while proving to be one of the elite tacticians in the Premier League.
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss what's at stake for Arne Slot's Reds as they get set to face Manchester United at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle spotlight Moises Caicedo's midfield performance as a true catalyst for Chelsea in their win against Liverpool.
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a busy Sunday late in Matchweek 7 that saw Newcastle add more pressure on Ange Postecoglou, Manchester City keep pace with the table, and more.
Lowe Down: Arsenal 'feel complete' as PL favorites
Rebecca Lowe answers Stephen Warnock's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 7, including her thoughts on Ange Postecoglou's future, Liverpool's struggles, Arsenal's title chances, and more.
Haaland recaps Man City's win against Brentford
Erling Haaland shares his thoughts on Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford at the Gtech.
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
Jack Grealish speaks to the media after scoring Everton's injury-time winner against Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe react to Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou comments after his side's loss to Newcastle.