 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: AUG 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Legacy MC’s Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek score top-five finishes at Darlington
AUTO: AUG 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Southern 500 was a race to forget for many NASCAR Cup playoff drivers
NASCAR: Southern 500
Results, points, playoff standings after Darlington as Chase Briscoe wins Southern 500 again

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250831.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Darlington
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250831.jpg
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_250831.jpg
Darlington was ‘a really long night’ for Elliott

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: AUG 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Legacy MC’s Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek score top-five finishes at Darlington
AUTO: AUG 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Southern 500 was a race to forget for many NASCAR Cup playoff drivers
NASCAR: Southern 500
Results, points, playoff standings after Darlington as Chase Briscoe wins Southern 500 again

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250831.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Darlington
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250831.jpg
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_250831.jpg
Darlington was ‘a really long night’ for Elliott

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueZak Sturge

Zak
Sturge

Latest News

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Premier League
Top 10 transfer targets who could move before Deadline Day in the Premier League
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL
Why didn’t Arsenal take more risks against Liverpool?
Grimsby Town v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Second Round
Transfer deadline day: What do Manchester United, Chelsea, Spurs still need?
Anthony Elanga - Newcastle United (via newcastleunited.com)
Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for all 20 clubs in the 2025 summer window
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Marc Guehi speaks on future amid Liverpool links after stunning goal for Crystal Palace at Villa (video)
Liverpool v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final
Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Summer 2025: Time, date, predictions, how to watch live, full details
Newcastle United FC v Everton FC - Premier League
Alexander Isak set for Premier League record move from Newcastle to Liverpool
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Aston Villa 0-3 Crystal Palace: Guehi goal leads feel-good away day
Chelsea v Fulham - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
August 31, 2025 07:00 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look just beyond the imminent international break to preview Matchweek 4's Manchester Derby at the Etihad.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
2:10
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
Now Playing
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
3:42
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
Now Playing
GettyImages-2232853651_site.jpg
2:16
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiestzv2_250831.jpg
1:38
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiestz_250831.jpg
1:17
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
1:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_250831.jpg
5:11
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_matetasarrintv_250831.jpg
2:51
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
Now Playing