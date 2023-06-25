 Skip navigation
American teen Ashlyn Krueger goes on the attack to earn 1st WTA title at Veneto Open

Published June 25, 2023 05:30 PM

  
Published June 25, 2023 05:30 PM
Libema Open 2023

‘S-HERTOGENBOSCH, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 14: Ashlyn Krueger of the United States celebrates a point in her Women’s Singles Second Round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day 3 of the Libema Open Grass Court Championships at the Autotron on June 14, 2023 in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

GAIBA, Italy -- American teenager Ashlyn Krueger won her first WTA title after rallying to beat top-seeded Tatjana Maria in the final of the Veneto Open on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Krueger prevailed 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 over the more experienced German.

The 35-year-old Maria was on the brink of victory when she moved into a 5-2 lead in the deciding set. With little to lose, Krueger started playing a more aggressive tennis and won five straight games, sealing the match with an ace.

“I’ve never played in such an atmosphere, because throughout the tournament and in particular in the final, I’ve had enormous support. That makes this victory even better,” Krueger said.

“I know I had a difficult task and I had to come out of my comfort zone to play a kind of tennis that I’m not used to. It’s been an incredible week. I’m leaving with so much joy and also a great confidence boost ahead of Wimbledon.”

Krueger will rise from 148 in the rankings to a career high of 108.

It was the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The courts are made on former soccer fields.