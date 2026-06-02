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Alexander Zverev would never trade his Olympic gold for a Grand Slam title

  
Published June 2, 2026 02:48 PM
Sinner's dramatic upset opens door at French Open
May 29, 2026 01:42 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss the French Open men's field with Jannik Sinner losing in an unprecedented upset with a now wide-open field to win at Roland Garros.

PARIS — Alexander Zverev has lost three Grand Slam finals but would never swap a victory in one of those for the Olympic gold medal he owns.

The big-serving German won the men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to go with the 24 titles he’s won on the ATP tour. After reaching the French Open semifinals, beating Spaniard Rafael Jodar 7-6 (3), 6-1, 6-3, Zverev was asked if he would ever trade his gold for an elusive major if he could do so.

“No chance. The gold medal for me is the most difficult thing to win, because you get a chance once every four years,” Zverev said. “You do it for your country. You do it for the people back home. I will never trade my gold medal for anything, but I wouldn’t mind to add a few things to my list as well.”

Like a major title, for example.

He has never won one despite reaching three finals — leading in two — and getting to at least two semifinals at every Grand Slam except Wimbledon, where he has not been past the fourth round.

The most notable loss at a championship decider was the first, when he wasted a two-set lead in the 2020 U.S. Open final against Austrian Dominic Thiem. Defeat was even more galling because Thiem became the first man in 71 years to win that tournament after dropping the opening two sets.

Then, Zverev led 2-1 in sets against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 French Open final, and lost that one, too. He was resoundingly beaten in straight sets by Italian Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final.

But with Alcaraz missing the French Open because of a wrist injury and Sinner eliminated in the second round followed by Novak Djokovic in the third round, the second-seeded Zverev’s chances greatly have improved at Roland Garros.

“I feel like the draw opened up a lot on the top half,” the 29-year-old Zverev said. “Of course, with Joao Fonseca beating Djokovic, it’s a big match that opened up the draw.”

Zverev’s semifinal opponent will be the winner of the quarterfinal between the 19-year-old Brazilian Fonseca and the 20-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik.

“We have fantastic players that are young on the tour right now; we have a lot of potential,” Zverev said. “I have to trust myself, trust my game.”