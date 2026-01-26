 Skip navigation
Defending champion Madison Keys knocked out of Australian Open by fellow American Jessica Pegula

  
Published January 25, 2026 09:51 PM
jessica pegula ao

Jan 24, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jessica Pegula of United States in action against Oksana Selekhmeteva in the third round of the womens singles at the Australian Open at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Madison Keys has been knocked out of the Australian Open by fellow American, and podcast pal, Jessica Pegula.

Pegula, seeded sixth, defeated the ninth-seeded Keys 6-3, 6-4 on Monday at Rod Laver Arena to reach the quarterfinals. Pegula, who has never claimed a Grand Slam, won the first set in only 32 minutes.

Pegula raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set, and Pegula also broke to open the second set and again surged to a 4-1 lead as Keys struggled with her serve. The match ended when Keys hit a forehand into the net.

Pegula was excellent with her serve accuracy and kept the ball in play with few unforced errors.

Pegula and Keys had played three times previously, and Keys had won the last two.

Pegula reached the U.S. Open final in 2024 but lost to Aryna Sabalenka. It will be her fourth appearance in the quarterfinals in Australia.

Pegula and Keys are good friends and have been doing a podcast together. Keys had said earlier it would be the “first match in Grand Slam history between two podcast co-hosts.”

In a later match Monday at Rod Laver Arena, fifth-seeded man Lorenzo Musetti faced American Taylor Fritz, who is seeded No. 9.

In night matches, second-ranked Iga Swiatek was up against Australian Maddison Inglis, and the eighth-seeded man Ben Shelton faced Casper Ruud.

Novak Djokovic was due to be the feature night match at Rod Laver Arena on Monday but has had a walkover into the quarterfinals after his opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew from their scheduled fourth-round match with an abdominal injury.