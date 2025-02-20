 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dennis Gates
Missouri coach Dennis Gates takes PA microphone to head off court-storming celebration
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Despite vowing to play less, Rory McIlroy will officially defend his title in New Orleans
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messi_250220.jpg
Should Messi be playing in extreme cold weather?
nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dennis Gates
Missouri coach Dennis Gates takes PA microphone to head off court-storming celebration
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Despite vowing to play less, Rory McIlroy will officially defend his title in New Orleans
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messi_250220.jpg
Should Messi be playing in extreme cold weather?
nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dubai police detain man who caused Emma Raducanu distress at Dubai tournament

  
Published February 20, 2025 12:10 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai police detained a man who caused Emma Raducanu distress by exhibiting “ fixated behavior ” toward the British star at a tennis tournament.

The 22-year-old Raducanu had been approached by the man at the Dubai Championships where he left her a note, took her photograph, and engaged in behavior that caused her distress, the government of Dubai’s media office said.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion then saw the man in the stands during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova. At one point she was in tears and stood behind the umpire’s chair.

The government’s statement described the unidentified man only as “a tourist.” Raducanu ultimately decided to drop the charges, the statement added.

“The individual signed a formal undertaking to maintain distance from her and has been banned from future tournaments,” Dubai’s media office said in the statement. “Dubai remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the emirate.”

Raducanu thanked those who supported her and said she would be OK.

During the unscheduled break in the match,Muchova walked over to offer Raducanu support.

Raducanu, who was still a teenager in 2022 when a man in Britain was convicted of stalking her, returned to play and eventually lost 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Muchova.

The day after the match, the WTA issued a statement explaining that Raducanu was approached in a public space “by a man who exhibited fixated behavior” and “this same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match.”

He was subsequently ejected from the venue and banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

Raducanu won the U.S. Open as a qualifier in a remarkable performance but has struggled with injuries since.