 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex de Minaur
Alex De Minaur, Danill Medvedev and Andrey Rublev advance to Qatar Open quarterfinals
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy had ‘significant injury’ in right shoulder. He also developed an infection
Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears in NBA lottery conversation after starting college a year early

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_cobbscreek_250211.jpg
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf’s color barrier
nbc_bte_powellmip_250218.jpg
Powell a ‘very deserving frontrunner’ in MIP race
nbc_bte_mvpdebate_250218.jpg
‘Everything points’ to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex de Minaur
Alex De Minaur, Danill Medvedev and Andrey Rublev advance to Qatar Open quarterfinals
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy had ‘significant injury’ in right shoulder. He also developed an infection
Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears in NBA lottery conversation after starting college a year early

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_cobbscreek_250211.jpg
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf’s color barrier
nbc_bte_powellmip_250218.jpg
Powell a ‘very deserving frontrunner’ in MIP race
nbc_bte_mvpdebate_250218.jpg
‘Everything points’ to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Iga Swiatek advances to quarterfinals in Dubai while injured Jasmine Paolini and Jessica Pegula eliminated

  
Published February 19, 2025 12:48 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Second-seeded Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Open, while two of her main competitors, Jasmine Paolini and Jessica Pegula, were eliminated.

The Polish player beat Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 6-0. Her next rival will be either Peyton Sterns or Mirra Andreeva.

Fourth-seeded Paolini lost to Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-0.

The Italian suffered a right ankle injury during the second set of the round of 16 of the WTA 1,000 tournament, which limited her movements on the court. A tearful Paolini got a medical timeout and had her ankle immobilized, but could not challenge Kenin after the injury.

The American’s adversary in the quarterfinals will be Elena Rybakina, who beat Paula Badosa 4-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2) in one of the tournament’s most intense battles so far.

Pegula, the No. 5 seeded player, was knocked out by Linda Noskova. The Czech won 6-3, 7-6 (8) and could take on top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who will play Clara Tauson.