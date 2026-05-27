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Iga Swiatek improves Paris record to 42-3; Elena Rybakina beaten in big day for Ukraine at the French Open

  
Published May 27, 2026 01:18 PM
Gauff 'best bet' to win French Open
May 26, 2026 11:43 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss who is most likely to come out on top of the women's French Open draw, highlighting the "big four" of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatiek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff.

PARIS — Second-ranked Elena Rybakina was beaten by 55th-ranked Ukrainian opponent Yuliia Starodubtseva 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the second round of the French Open.

Rybakina started the year by winning the Australian Open.

On a big day for Ukraine, also advancing were Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk, who are coming off trophies at the Madrid Open and Italian Open, respectively.

The seventh-seeded Svitolina beat Kaitlin Quevedo 6-0, 6-4 to extend her winning streak to eight matches. The 15th-seeded Kostyuk beat Katie Volynets 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 to extend her winning streak to 13 matches.

Swiatek improves Paris record to 42-3

Four-time champion Iga Swiatek improved her career record at Roland Garros to 42-3 by eliminating 35th-ranked Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3.

Swiatek won Roland Garros in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Swiatek next faces Magda Linette in the first all-Polish meeting at Roland Garros in the professional era (since 1968). Linette eliminated 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Also, 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic beat American opponent Caty McNally 6-4, 6-0.

Later, 39-year-old Novak Djokovic faced 74th-ranked French player Valentin Royer, while second-seeded Alexander Zverev was playing Tomas Machac in the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier.