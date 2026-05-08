Iga Swiatek’s new coach tears Achilles’ tendon in practice session

ROME — It was supposed to be a fun game between Iga Swiatek and her new coach on a special court in downtown Rome to help promote the Italian Open.

It ended with a torn Achilles’ tendon for Francisco Roig, who recently was hired by Swiatek, the six-time Grand Slam champion.

Swiatek recounted that there was a $120 bet on the line for a volleying game and Swiatek had match point when the injury happened.

“He did a split step and tore his Achilles. It happened on Saturday. On Tuesday he had surgery already in Warsaw. We kind of took care of him,” Swiatek said after a three-set victory over American opponent Caty McNally in her opening match.

Roig, who formerly coached Rafael Nadal, was hired by Swiatek after she parted ways with Wim Fissette.

“He basically just missed one practice,” Swiatek said. “It’s not easy right now in the practices because he can’t be next to me. But we’ll make it work.”

The practice session was held in the downtown Piazza del Popolo.

“I don’t think people noticed how serious it was because he was so brave in the moment,” Swiatek said. “I would burst out crying. I would make such a drama. His face was like normal. I thought he was joking at the beginning. My hitting partner thought he was joking as well.”

Swiatek is a three-time champion in Rome and is preparing for the French Open, which she has won four times.

So has the injury helped her bond with her new coach?

“We had a good relationship from the beginning,” Swiatek said. “Didn’t need any health issues for that.”