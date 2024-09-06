Jannik Sinner beats Jack Draper, into U.S. Open final

It’ll be top-ranked Jannik Sinner of Italy against an American in the U.S. Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

Sinner beat 25th-seeded Brit Jack Draper 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first semifinal Friday to reach his second Grand Slam final this year after winning the Australian Open in January.

In consecutive games in the second set, Draper threw up behind the baseline between points and Sinner fell behind the baseline and injured his left wrist during a point that he ultimately won.

Both men saw medical personnel on the next changeover.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men | Order of Play

Sinner, 23, gets No. 12 Taylor Fritz or No. 20 Frances Tiafoe in the championship match.

Fritz and Tiafoe meet later Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, each bidding to become the first American man to make a Grand Slam singles final since Andy Roddick at 2009 Wimbledon.

“I’m just happy to be in the final here,” Sinner said in an on-court interview. “Whoever it is, it’s going to be a very tough challenge for me.”

Sinner can become the second Italian to win multiple Slams in singles and the first to do so in the Open Era (since 1968). Nicola Pietrangeli won the French Open men’s titles in 1959 and 1960.

Draper, 22, had never been past the fourth round of a Slam nor past the quarterfinals of any top-level tournament before this run.

He didn’t drop a set, nor did he face a tiebreak, in his first five matches. The last man to do that at the U.S. Open was Russian Nikolay Davydenko in 2007.