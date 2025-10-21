 Skip navigation
Jannik Sinner won’t play for Italy in Davis Cup Final 8 but Carlos Alcaraz is in for Spain

  
Published October 20, 2025 11:47 PM
Tennis: US Open

Sep 7, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner (ITA) speaks after losing to Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (not pictured) in the final of mens singles at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

BOLOGNA, Italy — Jannik Sinner won’t compete for host Italy — the two-time defending champion — in the Davis Cup Final 8 next month. But Carlos Alcaraz was included in Spain’s team Monday.

Also lined up to play in Bologna from Nov. 18-23 are third-ranked Alexander Zverev for Germany and No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti for Italy.

“While it’s still very agonizing for us, we understand and respect Jannik’s decision, which comes at the end of a long and intense season,” said Angelo Binaghi, the president of the Italian tennis federation. “We’re sure he will wear the national team shirt again soon.”

Sinner won two Grand Slam titles this year — the Australian Open and Wimbledon — but also served a three-month doping ban.

Italy captain Filippo Volandri also included Flavio Cobolli, Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in his team.

Up to three players can be changed before the competition starts, but Sinner’s decision appears final.

“Jannik Sinner didn’t make himself available,” Volandri said.

Joining Alcaraz on Spain’s team are Jaume Munar, Pedro Martinez and Marcel Granollers. A fifth player has not yet been announced.

After last month’s draw, Spain will play the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals before potentially facing Germany or Argentina. Italy was drawn against Austria with France playing Belgium for the other semifinal spot.