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Marta Kostyuk withdraws from the Italian Open with physical issues after titles in Madrid and Rouen

  
Published May 6, 2026 11:42 AM
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ROME — Fresh off the biggest title of her career, Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine withdrew from the Italian Open due to hip and ankle issues.

Kostyuk won the Madrid Open and is up to a career-best No. 15 in the rankings. Also having won another clay-court title in Rouen, France, the week before Madrid, Kostyuk is on an 11-match winning streak.

“After the best stretch of my career, I was looking forward to Rome. But sometimes your body has other plans, and over the past few days I’ve been dealing with a hip issue. With my ankle still not fully at 100%, it’s just not smart to keep pushing right now, so I won’t be competing there this year,” Kostyuk posted on Instagram as the tournament in Rome began.

“Now it’s time to recover and get ready for Paris,” Kostyuk said, referring to the French Open, which starts May 24.