 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
jordan westburg
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mmxfinityrace_230626.jpg
Xfinity Series’ chaotic race in Nashville
nbc_nas_mmchastain_230626.jpg
Best of Chastain was on full display in Nashville
nbc_nas_podnashvilleracing_230626.jpg
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
jordan westburg
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mmxfinityrace_230626.jpg
Xfinity Series’ chaotic race in Nashville
nbc_nas_mmchastain_230626.jpg
Best of Chastain was on full display in Nashville
nbc_nas_podnashvilleracing_230626.jpg
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Kyrgios loses to Wu Yibing on Stuttgart comeback from knee surgery

  
Published June 26, 2023 10:15 AM
Atlanta Open - Day 3

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 27: Nick Kyrgios of Australia talks watches a replay after a shot against Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador and Hunter Reese during Day Three of the Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on July 27, 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

Getty Images

STUTTGART, Germany - Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist looked far from his best in his first match of the year. Kyrgios, a two-time semifinalist in Stuttgart, was playing for the first time since October in Tokyo. The 28-year-old Australian had a knee operation in January.

Wu, who was playing his first professional match on grass, next faces Marton Fucsovics, who rallied to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul defeated Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4.

Also, French player Gregoire Barrere defeated home favorite Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3 and Australia’s Christopher O’Connell eased past another German, Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-1.

Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Zhang Zhizhen 6-1, 6-4, and Russia’s Aslan Karatsev outlasted Corentin Moutet 7-6 (0), 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini was knocked out by Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego on Monday.