Novak Djokovic gets late wild card to Geneva Open in bid for more clay action before Roland Garros

  
Published May 17, 2024 12:56 PM
Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Seven

ROME, ITALY - MAY 12: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand to Alejandro Tabilo of Chile in the Men’s Singles third round match on Day Seven of Internazionali BNL D’Italia 2024 at Foro Italico on May 12, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images)

Getty Images

GENEVA — Novak Djokovic is a surprise entry for the Geneva Open, the last men’s warmup for the French Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic got the last wild card, Geneva organizers said. Andy Murray also has a wild card.

Djokovic will turn 37 while in Geneva for his first tournament in Switzerland since 2011.

An unexpected loss to 32nd-ranked Alejandro Tabilo in the third round of the Italian Open has left Djokovic looking for more games on clay before defending his title at Roland Garros.

He has a men’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles. The French Open starts on May 26.

Djokovic’s other clay event this season at Monte Carlo ended in a loss to Casper Ruud in the semifinals. The seventh-ranked Ruud will seek a third Geneva title after wins in 2021 and ’22.

Djokovic last played a tournament in Switzerland in October 2011, losing in Basel to Kei Nishikori in the semifinals of Roger Federer’s hometown event. Djokovic had beaten Federer in the two previous Basel finals.