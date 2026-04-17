Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Madrid Open because of injury

MADRID — Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Madrid Open because of a lingering injury.

The fourth-ranked Djokovic hasn’t competed since the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He missed the Miami Open because of a right shoulder injury and also skipped the Monte Carlo Masters.

“Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete at the Madrid Open this year,” he wrote on his social media accounts. “I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!”

Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid.

The tournament said in a statement: “We hope to see you back here as soon as possible so we can enjoy your tennis as we have done so many times in the Caja Mágica.”