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Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Madrid Open because of injury

  
Published April 17, 2026 12:01 PM
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic hits to Jack Draper during their fourth-round match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun/Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MADRID — Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Madrid Open because of a lingering injury.

The fourth-ranked Djokovic hasn’t competed since the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He missed the Miami Open because of a right shoulder injury and also skipped the Monte Carlo Masters.

“Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete at the Madrid Open this year,” he wrote on his social media accounts. “I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!”

Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid.

The tournament said in a statement: “We hope to see you back here as soon as possible so we can enjoy your tennis as we have done so many times in the Caja Mágica.”