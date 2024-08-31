 Skip navigation
Novak Djokovic upset at U.S. Open by Alexei Popyrin

  
Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title came to a very early end at the U.S. Open.

Australian Alexei Popyrin, the world’s 28th-ranked player, swept Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the third round. Djokovic’s 13 double faults were his most in a tour-level match, according to Tennis Abstract.

It’s Djokovic’s earliest Grand Slam defeat since the 2017 Australian Open. Djokovic also goes a calendar year without winning a Slam for just the second time in the last 14 years, joining 2017. None of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer will win a Slam in a year for the first time since 2002.

Djokovic made at least the fourth round of his previous 26 Slams, lifting the championship trophy at 12 of them.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men | Order of Play

Popyrin is the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic at a Slam since 72nd-ranked Italian Marco Cecchinato in the 2018 French Open quarterfinals.

Popyrin, 25, is at a career-high ranking after earning the biggest title of his career at the Canadian Open in early August. He also took a set off Djokovic in losses this year at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

“Third time lucky, I guess,” Popyrin said in an-court interview. “I had my chances in those matches but didn’t take them.”

Popyrin reached the fourth round of a Slam for the first time in his 23rd start. He faces American Frances Tiafoe on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals in the bottom half of the draw.

Two men still alive in the draw have won a Slam: Italian Jannik Sinner and Russian Daniil Medvedev, both of whom are in the top half.

Djokovic’s bid to break his tie with Margaret Court for the most singles Slams (combining the pre-professional and professional eras) next moves to the Australian Open in January.

Djokovic’s 10 Australian Open titles are the most in the professional era. At 37, he is older than any man or woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in the pro era.