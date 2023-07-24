 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
Four-star Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa seeks Notre Dame LB development pipeline, choosing Irish over Ohio State, USC

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

  
Published July 24, 2023 11:40 AM
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Spain’s Rafael Nadal during the Qatar Open 2016 final match in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou

TORONTO (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew Sunday from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Tennis Canada announced that Djokovic pulled out of the only Canadian stop on the ATP Tour schedule due to fatigue. The 36-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion was set to begin his hard-court preparations for the U.S. Open after falling to the top-ranked Alcaraz last Sunday in a five-set final at Wimbledon.

“I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take,” said Djokovic, who has won the National Bank Open four times.

“I would like to thank Karl Hale, the tournament director, for understanding this decision. I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there.”

American Christopher Eubanks will gain automatic entry into the main draw as Djokovic’s replacement. Eubanks is fresh off a surprising quarterfinal run at Wimbledon, where he beat No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 12 seed Cam Norrie en route to the final eight.

“Of course, we’re disappointed that Novak won’t be playing at the National Bank Open this year,” Hale said. “He’s an incredible player and one we know our fans were eager to watch at Sobeys Stadium.

“He will be missed but we still have a long list of sensational players confirmed for this year’s event, including 41 of the top 42 players in the world.”

Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium will host the men’s side of the national tennis championship from Aug. 3 to Aug. 13. The women’s side will be at Montreal’s IGA Stadium at the same time.