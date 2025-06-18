 Skip navigation
Petra Kvitova receives a wild card for Wimbledon

  
Published June 18, 2025 12:25 PM

LONDON — Petra Kvitova is returning to Wimbledon after the 2011 and 2014 champion was awarded a wild card for this year’s tournament.

Kvitova last played at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in 2023, and became a mother for the first time when her son was born during last year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Kvitova made her return to the WTA Tour in Austin, Texas, in February after 17 months away from the court and is currently ranked 572nd.

Kvitova, from the Czech Republic, was the only non-British player to get a singles wild card to the main draw.

The other seven players with wild cards for the women’s draw include British players Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage, while Dan Evans is among seven British players given a wild card for the men’s draw. One more men’s wild card is due to be announced “in due course,” organizers said.