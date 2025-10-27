Proud parents change flight plans to watch Brazilian teenager Fonseca win Swiss final

BASEL, Switzerland — Joao Fonseca’s family arrived just in time to watch the Brazilian teenager win the biggest title of his career at the Swiss Indoors on Sunday.

Fonseca beat Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4 in the final and will rise to a career-high No. 28 in the world rankings on Monday.

“My parents have just arrived from Brazil. They were going to Paris (for the Paris Masters), but they changed their flights and arrived an hour before the match with my uncles,” the 19-year-old Fonseca said.

“It’s incredible to have them here for the most important title of my career.”

It was his first title at ATP 500 level.