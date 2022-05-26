RAFAEL NADAL, NOVAK DJOKOVIC & IGA ŚWIĄTEK HEADLINE LIVE 2022 ROLAND-GARROS TENNIS COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK & NBC

Exclusive Paris Night Sessions Live on Peacock this Saturday (2 p.m. ET), Sunday (Noon ET) and Monday (3 p.m. ET)

Live Weekend Coverage Begins Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC; Coverage on Monday, May 30 Begins at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC

Women’s Final on Saturday, June 4 & Men’s Final on Sunday, June 5 on NBC and Peacock

Dan Hicks, Mary Carillo & John McEnroe to Call the Action

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 26, 2022 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of 2022 Roland-Garros matches continues this weekend with rounds three and four from Paris, France, on Peacock and NBC.

Peacock will present exclusive Paris night sessions live this Saturday, May 28 at 2 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 29 at Noon ET and Monday, May 30 at 3 p.m. ET. Memorial Day weekend coverage begins Saturday live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with Monday’s live coverage also at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The men’s draw is highlighted by 21-time Grand Slam singles champion and World No. 5 Rafael Nadal, the “King of Clay,” who earned his 300th career Grand Slam match victory with his Round 2 win over Corentin Moutet yesterday and has won a record 13 Roland-Garros titles (2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017-2020), including four of the past five. Nadal is joined by 20-time Grand Slam singles champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who looks to defend his 2021 Roland-Garros title, and World No. 2 and reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev. World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Roland-Garros final, and World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz also remain in contention. American John Isner won his second-round match over Grégoire Barrère on Wednesday and is one of four American men to advance to the third round.

On the women’s side, World No. 1 Iga Świątek of Poland opened the tournament with two victories to extend her winning streak to 30 matches, which includes five consecutive titles. Americans in contention for the title include World No. 11 Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, 18-year-old Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, who defeated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round, and Shelby Rogers.

NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks handles play-by-play alongside analysts Mary Carillo and John McEnroe, who teamed to win the mixed doubles title at the 1977 French Open. McEnroe is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Live coverage culminates with the women’s final on Saturday, June 4 at 9 a.m. ET and the men’s final Sunday, June 5 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Last year, Peacock announced a multi-year agreement with the French Tennis Federation for a new package of Roland-Garros middle weekend night sessions, expanding NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the Grand Slam event. This year, Peacock will exclusively present the new night sessions in Paris: four live hours beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sat., May 28, six live hours beginning at Noon ET on Sun., May 29, and four live hours starting at 2 p.m. ET on Mon., May 30.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including MLB Sunday Leadoff, Triple Crown horse racing, golf, INDYCAR, the USFL, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com.

NBC Sports and Roland-Garros: In 1975, NBC became the first American television network to provide coverage of the French Open when the network signed a three-year deal with the French Tennis Federation. The tournament was covered by CBS from 1980-82 and returned to NBC in 1983, where it has remained since. This is NBC Sports’ 40th consecutive year presenting the event.

Following is the schedule for NBC Sports’ live Roland-Garros coverage:

Date Time (ET) Round Platform Sat., May 28 11 a.m. Round 3 or 4 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sat., May 28 2 p.m. Round 3 or 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Sun., May 29 Noon Round 3 or 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Mon., May 30 11 a.m. Round 4 (LIVE) Peacock Mon., May 30 11 a.m. Round 4 (LIVE ET) NBC Mon., May 30 3 p.m. Round 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 2 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 2 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Fri., June 3 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Fri., June 3 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Sat., June 4 9 a.m. Women’s Finals & Men’s Doubles Finals (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun., June 5 9 a.m. Men’s Finals (LIVE) NBC, Peacock





–NBC SPORTS–