Serena Williams awarded Spain’s Princess of Asturias Prize for Sports

  
Published May 28, 2025 12:04 PM

MADRID — Serena Williams has been awarded Spain’s Princess of Asturias Prize for Sports for her stellar tennis career, organizers said.

The 43-year-old American won 73 career singles titles including 23 Grand Slams. She said in 2022 that she was stepping away from tennis to focus on her family and business interests.

The $57,000 Princess of Asturias Award is one of eight annual prizes covering different areas, including arts, literature and science among others.

The awards ceremony, presided over by Spain’s Princess Leonor, takes place each fall in the northern city of Oviedo.

Past winners of the sports prize include skier Lindsey Vonn, the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and the New Zealand rugby team.