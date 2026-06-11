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Serena Williams’ comeback at the Queen’s Club is over after injury to doubles partner

  
Published June 11, 2026 11:12 AM
HSBC Championships - Day Three - The Queen's Club

Serena Williams during a practice session on day three of the HSBC Championships at The Queen’s Club, London. Picture date: Wednesday June 10, 2026. (Photo by Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

LONDON — Serena Williams’ much-hyped comeback to professional tennis at the Queen’s Club lasted just one match.

The 44-year-old Williams’ doubles partner, 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, was forced to withdraw from the draw on Thursday because of a knee injury she sustained in a singles match against Karolina Pliskova in the last 16 on Wednesday.

In her first professional match since the 2022 U.S. Open, Williams teamed up with Mboko to beat third-seeded duo Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe 7-6 (2), 6-2 at the grass-court event on Tuesday. They were scheduled to face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals.

Williams is set to play doubles at the Berlin Open in Germany next week. Her partner has yet to be announced, though British newspaper The Times of London reported it was Karolina Muchova.

Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles — including seven at Wimbledon — before stepping away from the game, saying at the time she was “evolving” away from tennis rather than “retiring.”