 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Football Spring Game
Colorado vs Colorado State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, and stats for September 14
Apple Cup
Washington vs Washington State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14
Eliah Drinkwitz
Boston College @ Missouri Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scheffler_240913.jpg
Inside Scheffler’s unprecedented season
nbc_berry_pickuplines_240913.jpg
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
nbc_golf_solheimcup_obama_240913.jpg
Obama cheers on the U.S. at the Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Football Spring Game
Colorado vs Colorado State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, and stats for September 14
Apple Cup
Washington vs Washington State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14
Eliah Drinkwitz
Boston College @ Missouri Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scheffler_240913.jpg
Inside Scheffler’s unprecedented season
nbc_berry_pickuplines_240913.jpg
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
nbc_golf_solheimcup_obama_240913.jpg
Obama cheers on the U.S. at the Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. beats Slovakia to join Germany in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals

  
Published September 13, 2024 11:29 AM
Mackenzie McDonald

Aug 27, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Mackenzie McDonald of the USA hits to Jannik Sinner of Italy on day two of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Deutsch/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

ZHUHAI, China — The United States secured its place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals by winning both its singles matches against Slovakia, a result that also sends unbeaten Germany through from the same group.

Mackenzie McDonald converted four of his six break points in a 6-4, 6-3 win against Lukas Klein and Davis Cup debutant Brandon Nakashima had eight aces in a 6-3, 6-3 win against Jozef Kovalik.

The matches were played on an indoor hard court in Zhuhai, China, and the results meant the Group C meeting was decided before the doubles, which the U.S. also won to complete a 3-0 sweep. Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram — who in lost the men’s doubles final at the Paris Olympics last month — rallied to beat Klein and Norbert Gombos 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 10-1.

A win for Spain in Valencia against France in Group B and for Britain in Manchester against Argentina in Group D would put both nations into the quarterfinals. A Spanish victory would also send the Australians through.

Also, Italy faced Belgium in Bologna with the winner moving into a strong position to qualify from Group A.

Four groups are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group advance.