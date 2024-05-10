The Open
The par-5 sixth and the par-3 eighth holes could both make history this year.
Perhaps optimism is Rory McIlroy’s only refuge, but it’s impossible to overstate how ready-made this Open was for him.
As Harman tried to re-focus after two early bogeys, one fan attempted to get in the head of the newly minted major champion.
After lifting the claret jug on Sunday at The Open, Brian Harman finally revealed his putting secret: a new training aid.
After winning the 151st Open Championship, Brian Harman was excited to celebrate ... on his new tractor.
Brian Harman shrugged off being the hunted Sunday at Hoylake by completing a six-shot victory at the 151 Open Championship.
Matthew Jordan was a great story at Royal Liverpool, as a hometown favorite. But thanks to his play, he now has a spot at Royal Troon.
Here’s a look at the equipment Brian Harman used to win The Open Championship for his third career PGA Tour victory.
The 22-year-old Georgia Tech senior, making his first start in a world-ranked tournament, claimed The Open’s silver medal.
Live From The Open discusses which 12 golfers will make up the U.S. Ryder Cup team, including whether the struggling Justin Thomas deserves — or could play his way into — a nod.
Jamie Diaz and the Golf Channel crew discuss Rory McIlroy’s performance at The Open and how he needs to turn some of his top ten finishes into major wins in order to become an all-time great.