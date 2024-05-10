 Skip navigation
2024 Diamond League Doha
Kenny Bednarek wins Doha 200m in personal best as Olympic Trials showdown nears
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
How to watch Saturday's Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, TV info and weather
Jo Adell
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dude, you're getting Adell

Top Clips

nbc_dps_charliewardintv_240510.jpg
Ward analyzes Rivers' NBA vs. NFL debate
nbc_pl_refcamcpvmulong_240510.jpg
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man United: Kickoff
nbc_pl_refcamcpvmushort_240510.JPG
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man Utd: Penalty shout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Diamond League Doha
Kenny Bednarek wins Doha 200m in personal best as Olympic Trials showdown nears
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, TV info and weather
Jo Adell
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dude, you’re getting Adell

The Open

Royal Troon Golf Club General Views
Royal Troon could feature longest and shortest holes in Open history
The par-5 sixth and the par-3 eighth holes could both make history this year.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for Wells Fargo Champ: Rd. 2
Wells Fargo Champ: Rd. 2
live
PGA Tour
Peacock
live
Wells Fargo Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, May 10
3:00PM EDT
Cognizant Founders Cup - Rd 2
LPGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, May 10
3:00PM EDT
Cognizant Founders Cup: Rd. 2
LPGA Tour
Peacock
Sat, May 11
2:00AM EDT
Aramco Team Series - Korea - Rd 2
Golf Channel

koepka_1920_pga23_block.jpg
Grand (Slam) memories from ’23 men’s majors
harman_jug_1920.jpg
Harman celebrates with very American meal
mens_major_champs_2023.jpg
Pod: Highs and lows of men’s major season
Harman_1920_Open23_D4_Caddie_Smile.jpg
Open Champ. payout: What Harman, Co. earned
harman_1920_theopen23_d4_arms_open.jpg
Harman meets the moment in winning Open
rahm_1920_theopen23_d4_wave.jpg
Rahm ‘might channel my inner Seve’ for RC

Latest

mcilroy_1920_open23_D4_rain_hattip.jpg
Hoylake return highlights Rory’s major misses
Perhaps optimism is Rory McIlroy’s only refuge, but it’s impossible to overstate how ready-made this Open was for him.
harman_1920_theopen23_d4_fist.jpg
‘You don’t have the stones'; Harman silences fan
As Harman tried to re-focus after two early bogeys, one fan attempted to get in the head of the newly minted major champion.
harman_1920_theopen23_d4_putter.jpg
Harman reveals putting secret that won Open
After lifting the claret jug on Sunday at The Open, Brian Harman finally revealed his putting secret: a new training aid.
harman_1920_theopen23_d4_claret_jug_presser.jpg
After Open win, time for Harman to cut grass
After winning the 151st Open Championship, Brian Harman was excited to celebrate ... on his new tractor.
harman_1920_theopen23_d4_hat_raise.jpg
Harman dominates 151st Open with 6-shot win
Brian Harman shrugged off being the hunted Sunday at Hoylake by completing a six-shot victory at the 151 Open Championship.
GettyImages-1565310902.jpg- Matthew Jordan- Round 4.jpg
Home hero Jordan qualifies for Royal Troon
Matthew Jordan was a great story at Royal Liverpool, as a hometown favorite. But thanks to his play, he now has a spot at Royal Troon.
Harman_1920_Open23_D4_Bag.jpg
Winner’s bag: The Open champion Harman
Here’s a look at the equipment Brian Harman used to win The Open Championship for his third career PGA Tour victory.
lamprecht_1920_theopen23_d4_silver_medal.jpg
Day 1 leader Lamprecht claims silver medal
The 22-year-old Georgia Tech senior, making his first start in a world-ranked tournament, claimed The Open’s silver medal.
nbc_golf_lfopen_rydercup_230723.jpg
03:48
Which 12 should make up the U.S. Ryder Cup team?
Live From The Open discusses which 12 golfers will make up the U.S. Ryder Cup team, including whether the struggling Justin Thomas deserves — or could play his way into — a nod.
nbc_golf_gc_rorydiscussion_230723.jpg
08:40
McIlroy ‘optimistic’ after The Open Championship
Jamie Diaz and the Golf Channel crew discuss Rory McIlroy’s performance at The Open and how he needs to turn some of his top ten finishes into major wins in order to become an all-time great.