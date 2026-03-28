USMNT vs Belgium live updates: Lammens denies McKennie with superb save

The USMNT host Belgium in a key friendly in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino’s side continue to ramp up their 2026 World Cup preparation.

WATCH — USMNT v Belgium

This will be a big test for the young USMNT side and their performance against Belgium will tell us a lot about where they are at.

For live updates and highlights throughout USMNT vs Belgium, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch USMNT vs Belgium live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:30pm ET Saturday (March 28)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: Telemundo, Universo (en Espanol)

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock (en Espanol)

USMNT vs Belgium score: 0-0

Balogun’s low shot is saved!

Belgium give the ball away on the edge of their own box and Balgoun is on it but his low shot is too close to Lammens.

Weah whips in a great cross and McKennie almost gets on it

Timothy Weah is having quite the game so far on the right and he beats his man and whips in a great cross to the near post. McKennie is there but can’t get clean contact on his effort.

De Bruyne’s shot deflects on goal and Turner saves

Belgium have started to get on the ball a little more after the hydration break and Kevin de Bruyne’s shot deflects off Mark McKenzie and loops up on goal. Matt Turner has to flick it over the bar.

McKennie booked for dragging back Doku

Jeremy Doku wriggles away from McKennie and the USMNT midfielder drags him back. That is a clear yellow card.

Lammens with a big stop to deny McKennie!

A corner is flicked on to the back post and finds Weston McKennie wide open. He has time to lineup his volley from close range but somehow Senne Lammens saves. That look destined to hit the back of the net.

Pulisic drives forward but his effort is tame

It opens up for Pulisic on the counter and he drives forward but his shot is scuffed well wide. Good opening but he snatched at it.

Saelemaekers blasts over

Kevin de Bruyne pings a corner to the edge of the box to Alexis Saelemaekers and he drills a rising shot which flies just over. Chances at both ends early as this game warms up.

Lammens denies Robinson!

A short corner is worked well to the edge of the box and Antonee Robinson drills a low shot with his right foot which is going in, but Manchester United’s Senne Lammens gets down well to push it away.

Pulisic heads over

A long ball forward finds Weah and he loops in a high cross which Pulisic heads over. That was a tough chance but promising for the USMNT.

Belgium have started brightly

A few shaky moments early on for the USMNT as long balls from Belgium catch out Ream and Robinson down the left side of the defense. On the other flank Doku is bouncing around nicely and Weah has his hands full.

Teams are out for the anthems

Both teams are out for the anthems in Atlanta and it is quite the spectacle with flames flying in the air and the U.S. anthem is played on an electric guitar. It is go time.

🔴 U S A T L 🔵 pic.twitter.com/WcgH0sUkzv — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) March 28, 2026

Very strong starting lineups from both teams in Atlanta

Well, this is pretty much as expected from Pochettino other than Chris Richards missing out due to an injury. It looks like the USA will go with a 4-2-3-1 system with Tim Weah at right back and Mark McKenzie at center back alongside Tim Ream. A front four of McKennie, Tillman, Pulisic and Balogun is tasty. As for Belgium, their main man Kevin de Bruyne is the playmaker with Jeremy Doku a real threat on the wing. Having Tielemans on the bench shows their strength and Belgium are missing Courtois, Trossard and Lukaku due to injury.

USMNT lineup

Turner; McKennie, McKenzie, Ream, Robinson; Tessmann, Cardoso; Weah, Tillman, Pulisic; Balogun

Belgium lineup

Lammens; Meunier, Mechele, Debast, De Cuyper; Raskin, Onana; Saelemaekers , De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere