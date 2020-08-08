Nationals

Nationals to ‘reassess’ Sean Doolittle’s role after another poor outing

By Todd Dybas August 08, 2020 11:01 PM

WASHINGTON -- Sean Doolittle is four appearances into what has become a mess.

Finding a path to outs is problematic. He’s tried with a downtrodden fastball or still-to-be-refined off-speed pitches. Both failed him again Saturday when the Orioles hit back-to-back home runs against Doolittle in the eighth inning. The Nationals led 3-0 when he entered. They led 3-2 when he left after recording just one out, a strikeout of Chris Davis, in his latest-confidence sapping appearance.

Daniel Hudson replaced Doolittle. He allowed a three-run home run to Anthony Santander. That put Baltimore in front, 5-3, the score the Nationals would lose by. They are 4-7.

Doolittle’s prior struggles were a large part of Friday’s discussion between reporters and Davey Martinez before the weekend series began. The Nationals trimmed their roster Thursday from 30 to the mandatory 28, which meant reliever James Bourque was sent to the alternate training site in Fredericksburg and utilityman Emilio Bonifácio was designated for assignment. Martinez was asked Friday if they ever considered sending Doolittle to the alternate training site. The question felt a bit hyperbolic, but not outlandish, and was anchored in the idea it would give Doolittle a full restart to get right. Martinez said it was not considered.

“For me, he’s part of the core group here,” Martinez said. “We want him here. I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him. I know pitching coach Paul [Menhart] does as well. And we need him. When that little thing clicks, he’s going to be fine. We’ve got to keep running him out there. We’ve got to find spots to put him in the game. But I really believe it will click and he’ll be right back to where he used to be.”

They are reassessing his path forward a day later.

“Like I said before, we need Doo,” Martinez said Saturday. “I know his velo is down. We’re going to have to reevaluate our situation with him. I’m going to talk to him here in a little while and go from there.

“I’ve said it before: here’s a guy that was a premier closer for us and did well. Has pitched in the highest-leverage situations in the game. I’m not going to give up on him. Going to work to figure it out. We’re going to work it out. If I have to pitch him in very low-, low-leverage situations, then we’ll do that. But we’ve got to figure something out for him. We need him. He’s a big part of this team.”

Doolittle’s spot Saturday was against the lower half of the Baltimore lineup. Tanner Rainey was used in the seventh inning to handle the Nos. 3-4-5 hitters in the Orioles lineup. He zipped through them.

Doolittle’s first pitch was 89 mph. His second was 90 mph. Pinch-hitter Pat Valaika sent his third pitch -- labeled a “splitter” but really just changeup -- out of the park. The speed gap between Doolittle’s opening fastball and his changeup was less than eight mph. The action on both is insufficient, in particular his wilted fastball, a pitch Doolittle’s success is anchored in.

A standard pitching line is that everything works off the fastball. Command that, the alternatives become all the more potent, the pitching that much easier. It’s a general truth.

In Doolittle’s case, it’s an emphatic rule. He’s thrown the pitch 88 percent of the time during his nine-plus seasons in the major leagues. If it doesn’t work, he doesn’t work.

The Nationals have tried to get him to use his legs more. He’s tried, too. To this point, the alterations from a pseudo-slide step to a full kick and delivery has not moved the radar gun. Doolittle’s reduced velocity was first attributed to what became a trend across the league. Speed of pitches was down and assumed to return. It has not for Doolittle. Not yet. He’s stumped as to why.

“It’s just been incredibly frustrating,” Doolittle said. “Physically, I feel really good. My knee feels strong. My arm feels good. Mechanically, I might not be exactly where I want to be, but....I feel, I feel, physically like the ball should be coming out a lot harder than 89, 90. It should have some life on it. I should be able to get through an inning and it just hasn’t come together.”

He rattled off the names of those pitching well from the bullpen, then lamented how his failures make their job more difficult and generally let the team down. Doolittle at times looked down, up and off to the side postgame when he explained his trials over a Zoom call. His conversation with Martinez was still to come. That's definite. When -- or how well -- he will pitch next is not.

WATCH: Juan Soto goes opposite field for his first home run of 2020

By Ethan Cadeaux August 08, 2020 7:05 PM

On August 8th, Nationals star Juan Soto hit his first home run of the 2020 season. In a normal year, that would be extremely concerning for the Washington brass. But 2020 is the least bit normal.

Soto missed the first eight games of Washington's season after testing positive for the novel coronavirus -- one he and many in the Nats organization think was a false-positive. The left fielder returned to Washington's lineup on Wednesday, and three days later, Soto notched his first long-ball of the 2020 season.

In his first at-bat in Saturday evening's contest against the Beltway foe Orioles, Soto stayed back on a 79 mph changeup from Orioles starter Tom Eshelman, a pitch that stayed over the plate just a bit too much.

The 21-year-old squared the barrel up and muscled the pitch 370 feet the opposite way, with the ball landing just barely over the left field wall about a free throw's length to the right of his family cardboard cutouts.

The home run was Soto's 57th of his career, tying Mickey Mantle for the eighth-most of any player before turning 22 years old. That long ball from the Nats' phenom puts him in quite the company.

Washington took a 1-0 lead on Soto's home run, a game the Nationals desperately need after dropping two straight following a three-game win streak.

Trea Turner, wife Kristen, announce they're expecting their first child together

By Ethan Cadeaux August 08, 2020 4:22 PM

While the Nationals have yet to fully find their stride in the 2020 season, one of Washington's best players had some exciting news to share on Saturday.

Shortstop Trea Turner posted an Instagram on Saturday morning, sharing with the world that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

"Couldn’t be happier! Excited for the future! " Turner wrote.

Trea and Kristen are expecting the baby in February 2021, according to the post. 

While the baby isn't expected for several months, the couple already had a baby-sized replica Nationals jersey with Turner's name and No. 7 on the back.

On the field, Turner hasn't had the best start to the season. He's hitting just .184 over 38 at-bats with just one home run and two RBIs. However, maybe this exciting news is what he needed to turn his season around.

Congrats to the Turner family!

