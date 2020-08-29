Nationals

Sean Doolittle tries to regain confidence and return to normal

By Todd Dybas August 29, 2020 7:28 PM

Sean Doolittle was on the hunt in Fredericksburg, looking for lively pitches and confidence.

Throwing next to him at times was young Cade Cavalli, the Nationals’ 22-year-old first-round pick from this summer. He was effortlessly throwing 100 mph.

Doolittle also played catch with gargantuan 2019 first-round pick Jackson Rutledge. He, too, threw very hard.

In between, Doolittle tried to shake his brain loose and boil down his mechanics. His sagging velocity has turned 2020 into a pitching debacle for him. His ERA is 15.00. The outs he recorded were often well-struck. He pitched three innings and allowed three home runs.

“I was just trying to get back to being in a place where I felt like I could trust myself again,” Doolittle said Saturday. “Came out of the quarantine, physically, I was feeling good. Just my mechanics, my delivery was really, really out of sync. The last couple weeks of summer camp and first couple weeks of the season, I was trying a lot of things to get it to sync up.”

They failed. So, he was sent to the alternate training site in Fredericksburg when put on the 10-day injured list because of right knee fatigue Aug. 13, retroactive to Aug. 11. Doolittle threw less to start. That allowed his knee to rest. It also provided him time to clear his head. Or at least try.

“It was a good idea to press pause and go down there,” Doolittle said.

He watched videos of himself from 2018 and 2017. He tried to remember free-and-easy is the best way toward results. In the past, it wasn’t just throwing 93 mph, with what seemed to be a rise on his fastball, which led to outs. It was also a deception from his delivery. The clobbering began when both went away.

“There were some dark times, man,” Doolittle said. “I’m not going to lie. I was searching. I didn’t have a lot of answers. I had a lot of ideas of things I was trying to fix. Ideas about adjustments I needed to make. But my body wasn’t cooperating. Certainly not on the timeline I wanted it to.

“A lot of doubt starts to creep in. Stuff that has been second nature for my whole career, eight, nine years, are all of a sudden things I have to think about for the first time in a long time. There’s a tendency to try to do more, to overcorrect to over-emphasize certain things when all you want to do is get back to being you. It took a long time to kind of sift through that and realize the biggest thing to do is just to simplify things.”

He talked with Brad Holman, the organization’s minor-league pitching coordinator. He talked with Davey Martinez, Mike Rizzo and Paul Menhart. While Martinez repeatedly told reporters the team “needs” Doolittle, the two were having heavy conversations on the side.

“The Nats organization top to bottom has been incredibly supportive to me throughout this process,” Doolittle said. “I’ve had several conversations with Davey. Really emotional conversations with Davey that meant everything to me. It’s a privilege to play for a manager that cares about his guys like that. Not just about how they’re performing on the field, but who they are as people. That kind of support really means a lot to me.

“They helped me through this process and I want to do anything I can to reward that trust and that support.”
 
Doolittle may try to mix his pitches more going forward. He’s rarely thrown a changeup or slider through his nine-year career. On average, he’s thrown a fastball 88 percent of the time. But he, and the Nationals, are cognizant a change is needed after Doolittle dipped from closer, to high-leverage situations, to unusable. Martinez is adamant Doolittle needs to be “a guy” for the team going forward. Doolittle is hopeful he can just be who he was.

Last-place Nationals need Aníbal Sánchez to be the best version of himself

By Matt Weyrich August 30, 2020 12:24 AM

Aníbal Sánchez’s start to the 2020 season has looked a lot like his start to the 2019 campaign.

Following the Nationals’ 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, Sánchez has a 1-4 record on the year with a 6.90 ERA over six starts. In 2019, he was 0-4 with a 5.91 ERA after his first six appearances but made a trip to the injured list two weeks later and came back a different pitcher.

This year, Sánchez doesn’t have that kind of time. Washington has reached the official halfway point of its 2020 season and fallen behind the rest of the NL. The Nationals will enter play Sunday at 12-18 and last place in the NL East. If the season were finished, they would hold the seventh overall pick in next year’s MLB draft.

However, a muddled NL playoff picture also has the Nationals just three games out of a playoff spot thanks to this year’s expanded format.

General Manager Mike Rizzo said last weekend that Washington is “here to win the World Series this year, and that never changes in my mind or in [manager Dave Martinez’s] mind or the owner’s mind.” But with half a schedule left and Monday’s trade deadline approaching, the Nationals need their key contributors to play up to expectations if they’re going to complete another midseason turnaround.

That includes Sánchez, who became the team’s No. 3 starter earlier this month when it was announced that Stephen Strasburg would miss the rest of the season with carpal tunnel neuritis. Between Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin delivering inconsistent performances and neither Erick Fedde nor Austin Voth going deep into games, the pressure is on Sánchez to stabilize the middle of the rotation and avoid exacerbating the pitching staff’s struggles.

“In the first few innings, I feel the ball really weird,” Sánchez said Saturday after allowing five runs in five innings against the Red Sox. “I don’t know why. I don’t got an explanation for that but after that I [started] to figure it out with the ball down, especially because I need to work it with my changeup. So I think I got a couple pitches that I missed up but I did it with a purpose. All the time, for me the key is working down. As soon as I start to elevate the ball when I don’t want to, I pay the price.”

Saturday represented a step back for Sánchez, who was coming off an outing against the Miami Marlins in which he allowed just one run over seven innings with five hits, no walks and five strikeouts. It was an encouraging appearance for the right-hander, especially after he had failed to make it past the sixth inning in any of his previous four starts.

If the Nationals do manage to make it the playoffs, Sánchez will prove pivotal once again as the presumed starter of the win-or-go-home Game 3 of the Wild Card round. That job would’ve belonged to Corbin had Strasburg remained healthy, but the loss of the reigning World Series MVP leaves Sánchez as the only serviceable choice left on the roster.

At 36 years old, Sánchez has to prove that he still enough left in him to pitch like a middle-of-the-rotation arm. He managed to do that in 2019 by compiling a 3.42 ERA over his final 21 starts before coming through in the playoffs. A year later, the Nationals have put themselves in a position where they’re relying on Sánchez to do it once again.

Sean Doolittle sees baseball finding its voice through recent demonstrations

By Matt Weyrich August 29, 2020 7:26 PM

Major League Baseball may not have been the first sport to see its players come together and decide to boycott games to draw attention to racial discrimination in the U.S., but Nationals closer Sean Doolittle is proud of the actions his fellow players took this week following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“I think they were really powerful and I was really proud to see the guys in our league take a stand and I think that solidarity from other players and other teams around our league is so important,” Doolittle said in a Zoom press conference Saturday.

The veteran left-hander hasn’t pitched in a game since Aug. 10, rehabbing his right knee after a disappointing start to the season.

Doolittle had just been activated from the injured list when the Milwaukee Bucks announced they would not be taking the court for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic. Their counterparts in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers, followed suit. Ten other games would be postponed as well over the next 36 hours, including the Nationals’ contest against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.

“Yes, baseball is important to us,” Doolittle said. “It’s our job and it’s how we make a living and we love bringing that to the fans, but there are important things than baseball happening in our world right now and we want to take a step away from the field just for a day so that people can focus on what is happening in Kenosha and what is happening in so many communities around our country when it comes to issues of racism and police brutality.”

Though the boycotts were not league-wide, Doolittle saw players across MLB take a united stand in a way he had never seen before. The New York Mets and Miami Marlins went further by taking the field only for a 42-second moment of silence – in honor of Jackie Robinson – before departing the stadium together. When they cleared out, the only thing left on the field was a Black Lives Matter shirt sitting over home plate.

“Sometimes sports are a healthy distraction,” Doolittle said. “Sometimes, I think in this instance, players felt that it was more important to step away so that there were no distractions, so that there were less other things happening and that people could spend some time thinking about this – thinking about why we’re not playing, thinking about what’s happening. So I thought it was really powerful and I was really encouraged to see that solidarity from teams and from players around our league – not just standing with our guys in the Major League Baseball but also with athletes and teams in other sports as well.”

Following MLB’s historic demonstration, the league celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Friday by having every player wear a No. 42 jersey, just as it has every year since 2004. The Nationals have since elected to wear them for the rest of the weekend.

“Baseball is finding its voice,” Doolittle said. “There are players in this game that are helping the sport find their voice…I think we saw some really, really powerful stuff in our sport this week.”

