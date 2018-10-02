Press Releases

John Harbaugh admits Ravens victory over Steelers is "a big deal"

By Associated Press October 02, 2018 8:29 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Some early season NFL victories are more meaningful than others, especially one within your own division, on the road against your biggest rival.

So, after Ravens coach John Harbaugh insisted Monday that Baltimore had already turned its focus toward its next game, he acknowledged that beating Pittsburgh on Sunday night was pretty darn special.

"It's a big deal," Harbaugh declared. "It's a big deal because the road runs through Pittsburgh the last couple of years to win the division. You start with that."

Yes, there's more than one reason why the 26-14 victory was so satisfying to the Ravens (3-1), who moved into a tie with Cincinnati atop the AFC North.

"You have to win division games to win the division. That's the next thing," Harbaugh said. "And it's the Steelers. We hadn't beaten them three games in a row and three years in a row there. So to go up there and win means a lot to us."

Pittsburgh has captured the last two AFC North titles and three of the last four, earning a wild-card berth with its second-place finish in 2015.

The Ravens, on the other hand, have gone three straight years without a playoff berth. Perhaps this victory could serve as a step in that direction.

"What a freaking win. Wow," said safety Eric Weddle, now in his third year with Baltimore. "We talk about all the time: You can't become a true Raven until you win in Pittsburgh, so I've officially become a Raven. What a great team win, from the offense controlling the clock, to making big plays (and) our defense shutting them out in the second half."

Not to mention solid play by the special teams. Justin Tucker accounted for all the game's points in the second half after the Steelers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to pull even at halftime.

It all added up to a feel-good victory that made Monday in Baltimore a bit easier to tolerate.

"I've heard that the fans are having a great day today," Harbaugh said. "My wife said she's out and about, everybody's talking about the game and everybody's fired up and happy. Even the people who went to bed at halftime. Look what you missed."

For those who slept through it, the recap is simple: Baltimore held the ball for 21 minutes, limited the Steelers to three first downs and did not allow Pittsburgh to get past midfield.

With one-quarter of the season over with, it's hard to determine the Ravens' identity. At times, they've been an offensive powerhouse, at other times a defensive steamroller.

Joe Flacco threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers and now has eight TD passes compared to a pair of interceptions. The defense, meanwhile, hasn't given up a touchdown in the second half.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith returned to the team Monday and will practice this week after serving a four-game suspension from the NFL for using performance enhancers.

"Rumor has it he got here at 8 o'clock," Harbaugh said. "He did not beat me in, for the record, but he was here and he's been working out. We're expecting him to practice Wednesday."

The Ravens expect Smith will be ready for Sunday's road game against Cleveland (1-2-1).

"If he's in shape and if he practices well and looks like he can go," Harbaugh said.

Baltimore also hopes to have tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) and defensive tackle Willie Henry (abdomen).

CSN MID-ATLANTIC, WIZARDS ANNOUNCE 75-GAME REGIONAL TV SCHEDULE

usatsi_7862098.jpg

By NBC Sports Washington September 27, 2017 2:15 PM

LIVE COVERAGE TO INCLUDE 3 PRESEASON AND 72 REGULAR-SEASON GAMES; 18 CONTESTS TO BE PRESENTED NATIONALLY ON ABC, ESPN, TNT

WIZARDS HANGTIME AND WIZARDS OVERTIME TO JOIN WIZARDS GAMETIME AND WIZARDS EXTRA TO DELIVER 2.5 HOURS OF LIVE GAMEDAY NEWS, ANALYSIS AND ENTERTAINMENT

EXTENSIVE WIZARDS CONTENT TO BE FEATURED ACROSS WEBSITE, APP AND SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS THROUGHOUT THE DAY

NEW FEATURE SHOWS TO PROVIDE IN-DEPTH STORYTELLING AND INSIDE ACCESS

BETHESDA, Md. (Sept. 27, 2017) – CSN Mid-Atlantic, which will become NBC Sports Washington on Oct. 2, and the Washington Wizards have announced the team’s 75-game regional television schedule for the 2017-18 NBA season, which features 72 regular-season games and three preseason contests. As previously announced, ABC, ESPN and TNT will combine to present national coverage of 18 Wizards games, 10 exclusively, this season.

LIVE-GAME COVERAGE
CSN’s live Wizards coverage, which will continue to be available to stream live on CSNmidatlantic.com and the NBC Sports app, will begin with the second preseason game against New York on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. and will include three of the team’s five exhibition games. Monumental Sports Network will stream live coverage of the Oct. 2 preseason opener against the Guangzhou Long-Lions, a team from the Chinese Basketball Association, beginning at 7 p.m. as well as the Oct. 11 game against the Miami Heat, which tips-off at 7:30 p.m. The Network also will simulcast CSN’s live coverage of the Oct. 8 preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 3 p.m. CSN’s regular-season schedule will start Oct. 20 when the Wizards host the Detroit Pistons at 7p.m.

CSN’s live coverage will be led by play-by-play announcer Steve Buckhantz, game analyst Kara Lawson, and courtside reporter Chris Miller

GAMEDAY PROGRAMMING
This season, CSN will expand its gameday coverage to include 2.5 hours of live Wizards news, analysis, commentary and entertainment with a pair of new shows. Wizards HangTime will be presented for a half hour leading into pregame show Wizards GameTime. After games, Wizards Overtime will extend postgame coverage for up to an hour following Wizards Extra. The new shows will be fan-focused, allowing Wizards fans to participate in coverage of the day’s most compelling topics and storylines. 

Led by Julie Donaldson and Tony Massenburg, Wizards GameTime and Wizards Extra will include analysis from Phil Chenier, Drew Gooden, Buckhantz, Lawson and Miller. Wizards HangTime and Wizards Overtime will be moderated by Travis Thomas and will feature a panel of rotating contributors, including Chase Hughes

MULTIPLATFORM CONTENT
CSN’s coverage this season will be greatly expanded across every platform throughout the day. CSN’s website, mobile app and social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, will serve fan-focused video, audio, editorial and interactive content through every day-part. In the morning, the podcast Wizards Tipoff will join Wake Up Call, a short-form interactive Wizards experience delivered via alerts, social media and email that will provide “on-the-go” content on multiple platforms throughout the day.

CSN’s digital media properties, including CSNmidatlantic.com and the CSN Mid-Atlantic mobile app, will also be rebranded under the NBC Sports Washington name on Oct. 2. Fans can follow Wizards coverage on Twitter at @CSNWizards and can follow CSN on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat at @CSNMA. On Oct. 2, the official website for NBC Sports Washington will become NBCSportsWashington.com and Wizards coverage will be available on Twitter at @NBCSWizards. Fans can follow the Wizards on Facebook, Instagram and SnapChat at @NBCSWashington.

FEATURE SHOWS
In addition to expanded game-day and multiplatform content, CSN will also deliver more Wizards-related feature programming this season. These specials, presented primarily on non-game days, aim to keep fans engaged with behind-the scenes coverage of the team and players with a focus on storytelling and will include new programs like 1-on-1 with Chris Miller and The Hoops Wizards.

1-on-1 with Chris Miller goes inside the baseline with the biggest names in Washington basketball, featuring behind-the-scenes access and one-on-one interviews with top players, coaches and key members of the organization.

The Hoops Wizards features former University of Maryland teammates Walt Williams and Massenburg, who combined to play 24 years in the NBA. Now these two legends are sharing the real stories about yesterday, today and what the future looks like in the Association. It will feature former teammates, current Wizards and local fans as Williams and Massenburg breakdown the Washington basketball scene.


You can download the 2017-18 Wizards TV schedule here.

***

CSN Mid-Atlantic, part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, is the official sports network of the NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards, NFL's Washington Redskins and ACC.

CSN MID-ATLANTIC NAMES KARA LAWSON PRIMARY WIZARDS ANALYST

kara-lawson-quote.png

By NBC Sports Washington September 27, 2017 12:28 PM

LAWSON, A LONGTIME COLLEGE BASKETBALL AND NBA ANALYST, TO CALL LIVE GAMES ALONGSIDE PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER STEVE BUCKHANTZ

WASHINGTON-AREA NATIVE IS A FORMER WNBA MYSTICS AND UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE STAR

PHIL CHENIER, DREW GOODEN TO SERVE AS SECONDARY ANALYSTS FOR SELECT GAMES
 
BETHESDA, Md. (Sept. 27, 2017) – CSN Mid-Atlantic announced today that Kara Lawson has been named the primary analyst for Washington Wizards’ games. A native of the Washington, D.C., area and a former member of the Washington Mystics and University of Tennessee Lady Vols, Lawson has covered college and professional basketball for 14 years. She will serve alongside play-by-play announcer Steve Buckhantz to lead CSN’s 2017-18 live Wizards coverage.

Lawson, Buckhantz and courtside reporter Chris Miller will be joined during live coverage by secondary analysts Phil Chenier and Drew Gooden, who will be used for select games.

“We are thrilled that Kara is joining the CSN Mid-Atlantic team,” said Rebecca Schulte, President and GM, CSN Mid-Atlantic. “She has tremendous experience as a broadcaster and standout former player. We look forward to Kara bringing her insight back home to Washington and joining our broadcast team of Buckhantz, Chenier and Gooden.” 

Lawson is a longtime ESPN game and studio analyst for men’s and women’s college basketball and the NBA, and she will continue to contribute to ESPN broadcasts in addition to her new role with CSN. Initially much of her broadcasting assignments overlapped her playing career, and she has covered some of the sport’s biggest events, including the NBA playoffs and the NCAA Women’s Final Four and championship. On Jan. 12, 2007, she became the first female analyst for a nationally televised NBA game, which coincidentally featured the Wizards.

“I’m ecstatic to return to my hometown and be a part of the coverage for the franchise I rooted for with growing up,” Lawson said. “There are not many times in life when you are offered an opportunity that fits on so many levels. To cover the NBA on a day-to-day basis, as part of a team, is a dream come true. I look forward to working with everyone on the CSN Mid-Atlantic team and the Washington Wizards.”

Lawson started with ESPN as an analyst for the 2004 and 2005 NCAA women’s basketball tournament and WNBA drafts. She joined ESPN’s NBA coverage as a courtside reporter in 2006 and started serving as a game analyst for men’s college basketball in 2010. Her first broadcasting role was as a studio analyst for regional coverage of the Sacramento Kings for three years, from 2004 to 2007, when she was a member of the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs.

As a player, Lawson earned numerous accolades at the professional, international, college and high school levels. She spent 14 seasons in the WNBA, appearing in 377 games for Sacramento, Washington and the Connecticut Sun from 2003 to 2015. She led the Monarchs to the championship in 2005, was a 2007 WNBA All-Star and was the recipient of the league’s Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award in 2009. She spent her final two seasons, 2014 and 2015, with the Mystics.

Lawson represented the United States in 59 international games in tournaments, including the Olympics, FIBA World League Tournament, FIBA Americas Championship and World University Games. She was a member of the team that captured the gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing. Overall, Lawson earned five gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze medal in various competitions as a member of the USA Women's National Team.

At the University of Tennessee, Lawson played for legendary coach Pat Summit. During her collegiate career, Lawson led the Lady Vols to four Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular-season titles, the 2000 SEC Tournament championship and three Final Four appearances. Among her many academic and athletic honors, Lawson was a four-time All-SEC and two-time SEC All-Tournament selection, 2003 Academic All-America and three-time Academic All-SEC selection. She was also a recipient of the 2003 Woody Hayes National Scholar-Athlete Award.

Born in Alexandria, Va., Lawson is a graduate of West Springfield (Va.) High School, where she led the Spartans to consecutive Virginia Class AAA state basketball championships. In 1999 she was named the Naismith High School Player of the Year and The Washington Post All-Met Player of the Year, one of her three All-Met honors.

Lawson is active in the community and an advocate for fitness and personal health issues. She is a member of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move Campaign and actively supports several charitable organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society and Race for the Cure.

In addition to Lawson, Chenier will appear as a second analyst in select live games and contribute regularly on CSN’s Wizards pregame and postgame coverage as well as other Wizards-related programming. He also has additional roles with the Wizards organization and Monumental Sports Network. Chenier served as CSN’s primary game analyst for 33 seasons, beginning with the network’s first full season in 1984, following a playing career that included nine seasons with the Baltimore-then-Washington Bullets.

Gooden joins CSN this season to contribute to live-game coverage. He spent the final three seasons of his 14-year NBA career with the Wizards, helping the team to the conference semifinals in 2014 and 2015. Since his retirement from playing, Gooden has served in an ambassador position with the NBA and has appeared regularly on ESPN, FS1, NBATV and SiriusXM Radio. He recently graduated from the University of Kansas, where he starred from 1999 to 2002. 

***

CSN Mid-Atlantic, part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, is the official sports network of the NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards, NFL's Washington Redskins and ACC.

