Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle lands two-year deal with Los Angeles Rams

By Associated Press March 08, 2019 7:48 PM

By Associated Press March 08, 2019 7:48 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Veteran safety Eric Weddle agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, returning to his native Southern California to join the defending NFC champions' secondary.

The Rams also released starting linebacker Mark Barron, continuing a shuffle of veteran personnel after going 13-3 in the regular season and reaching the Super Bowl last month.

Weddle joins the Rams after a 12-year pro career with San Diego and Baltimore, where he spent the past three seasons. The six-time Pro Bowl selection was released Tuesday after starting all 16 games last year for the Ravens, who elected to get younger.

The 34-year-old Weddle is a year older than Rams coach Sean McVay, but he could be exactly what Los Angeles' secondary needs. He is nearly certain to take the starting job held by Lamarcus Joyner, who is expected to leave as a free agent.

Joyner was a starter for the past two years, but Weddle is widely regarded as one of the NFL's best free safeties. The heavily bearded veteran didn't have an interception last season for just the second time in his career, but he made 68 tackles on the Ravens' stellar defense and played an important leadership role in Baltimore, just as he did in San Diego.

Weddle is also durable, starting all 16 games in nine of the last 11 seasons for the Chargers and Ravens.

He adds even more experience to the Rams' secondary alongside 33-year-old cornerback Aqib Talib and two-time Pro Bowl selection Marcus Peters. Talib is second among active players in career interceptions with 35, while Weddle is ninth with 29.

Promising two-year pro John Johnson is the Rams' other starting safety.

Weddle grew up in Rancho Cucamonga, one of Los Angeles' outer suburbs, before starring at Utah and joining the Chargers as a second-round pick.

Barron started 12 regular-season games and all three playoff games for the Rams last season, making 74 combined tackles. The seven-year pro was the seventh overall pick by Tampa Bay in 2012, and he joined the Rams in a trade during the 2014 season.

Barron has been a starter for the past four seasons for the Rams. He was about to enter the fourth season of a five-year, $45 million deal.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, edge rusher Dante Fowler and cornerback Sam Shields also are expected to hit unrestricted free agency this month. The Rams haven't ruled out bringing back all three veterans.

Ravens re-sign 'all-around tight end' Nick Boyle to three-year deal

By Lisa Redmond March 07, 2019 5:15 PM

By Lisa Redmond March 07, 2019 5:15 PM

The Baltimore Ravens have begun securing up their free agents ahead of the new league year beginning March 13.

The team held a press conference Thursday to announce the re-signing of tight end Nick Boyle to a three-year deal worth $18 million.

“I wanted to come back here right away,” Boyle said. “I didn’t want to go to another team. I don’t think [my wife] Kristina did, either. We love it here. We love the relationships. Is it interesting to see where I can go? As long as I thought [the deal] was fair and something that we wanted here, I would just come back here.”

Drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Boyle's blocking abilities have been vital to the teams success, something that many have overlooked considering he has yet to record a single touchdown.

“That’s a huge thing, like ‘Oh, paying this guy a lot, and he didn’t get a touchdown,’"Boyle added. "Whatever they want to say, they can say. It’s not hurting my feelings.

I have a lot of pride in what I do. Whether it’s catching a pass or having a really key block on a certain play, I think I get the same satisfaction out of it.”

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, one NFL coach said the 26-year-old out of Delaware, "would have been the best TE to hit free agency in the last three years."

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, his skillset will be of importance as the Ravens reshape their offense around quarterback Lamar Jackson's run-first mentality. According to ESPN's Mike Clay, Boyle played 297 snaps during Jackson's eight starts, that's 102 more than any other Ravens tight end. He also blocked on 78% of those plays and was targeted 10 times. In their Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Boyle only played 18 of 59 snaps.

"I think Nick is a huge piece of our offense going forward from the standpoint of how he plays and the tone he sets," head coach John Harbaugh said. "There's no question in my mind that he's the best blocking tight end in the league. But he's definitely an underrated talent in the passing game. He's an all-around tight end."

While Boyle's primary role has been blocking, the tight end did catch 23 passes for 213 yards in 2018.

While he has produced on-the-field, Boyle has dealt with a few off-the-field problems. During his first two seasons he was suspended for using performance enhancement drugs twice causing him to miss 14 games.

The Ravens are keeping their tight end depth chart homegrown with 2018 draft picks Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews in the mix. The Ravens reportedly flew in Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen for a meeting on Tuesday as well.  

Ravens make stunning move, reportedly cutting Eric Weddle

By Ryan Homler March 05, 2019 5:41 PM

By Ryan Homler March 05, 2019 5:41 PM

Just when it looked like the news about Landon Collins would be the biggest story surrounding an NFL safety on Tuesday, a new report has given it a run for its money.

The Baltimore Ravens have cut safety Eric Weddle, according to a report by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The 34-year old is coming off a season in which he started all 16 games for the Ravens and earned Pro Bowl honors for the sixth time. However, Weddle did go the entire season without creating a single turnover following a 2017 campaign that featured six interceptions.

Despite the dip in production, Weddle's release may still come as a shock to some. The 12-year veteran has spent three seasons in Baltimore, becoming a fan-favorite as well as a locker room leader. Yet, with Weddle on the books to make $6.5 million in the final year of his contract, the Ravens clear some cap space by letting him go. That money could go toward an attempt to resign linebacker CJ Mosely, who was not franchise tagged by the team ahead of the Tuesday deadline.

Following the 2018 season, the safety recognized the possibility of things playing out this way. After the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Weddle stated that if he were to be released by Baltimore, he would retire.

At the Pro Bowl, Weddle backtracked on that statement just a little, stating that his decision on 2019 was still up in the air. With the Ravens now out of the picture, the safety will ultimately choose between retirement or joining the third team of his career.

Following the news, some of Weddle's teammates in Baltimore took to social media to give their thoughts on the situation.

