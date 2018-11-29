While none of the Redskins' Alabama players confirmed Wednesday they talked to the front office about the team claiming Reuben Foster, Doug Williams maintained two Crimson Tide products were sought out before the team made their move.

In a Thursday radio interview on The Team 980, Williams had his chance to address the situation. This came after some began wondering if Washington really did involve Foster's college teammates like the team said they did in a Tuesday statement.

"We didn't hold a convention," he told host Doc Walker. "The two that we did talk to know him very well and not that they make a decision on whether we make the move or not, we just tried to get some insight into the young man."

A day earlier, the media asked Jonathan Allen, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Shaun Dion Hamilton if the front office approached them regarding Foster. Allen and Clinton Dix both said no, while Hamilton declined to comment.

"I didn't talk to Bruce or anybody about it," Clinton-Dix told NBC Sports Washington.

Other Alabama alum, like Daron Payne and Arie Kouandjio, didn't speak to reporters or weren't in the locker room.

The Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel explained when he first met the ex-49ers linebacker, he was brutally honest about his reputation.

"Him and I looked each other in the face and I told him I read. I told him I read an article and I know exactly who wrote the article, and the article read that you are a con-artist," Williams said. "I let him know that he is considered a con-artist."

Williams also said that he, Jay Gruden, Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder all were in agreement on making the move to acquire Foster. It had been reported that some key decision-makers were divided on picking him up.

"Nobody that was in my room [was] thumbs-down," Williams said. "You might not appreciate some of the things that the kid has done, you shouldn't appreciate what he's done. But at the same time you've gotta make a decision based on an opportunity based on the kid to get his life right and at the same time where does he fit or does he fit at all?"

He then acknowledged that the franchise knows this is a volatile transaction and one that could hurt the organization's perception. However, he is willing to take that damage and wait and see how the league's investigation into Foster turns out.

"Basically what you’re doing here is you’re taking a high-risk chance. The high risk was the beat-up that we’re going to take from PR. We understood that from a PR standpoint, and we’re taking it," Williams said. "The most important thing is we're hoping that things come out and it wasn't the way that everything has been perceived."

"If things are as bad as it’s made out to be," he added, "he might not get a chance to play."

Despite that Foster suiting up isn't a definite - at least anytime soon - the decision to pick him up has been the main storyline swirling around the team this week. Which Williams said wasn't a surprise.

"Oh yeah, we know that was going to happen," he said. "And like I said, rightfully so with all the stuff that is going on in this country. We’ve got people who are in high, high, high, high places that have done far worse, and if you look at it realistically, they’re still up there. This is small potatoes [compared to] a lot of things out there."

MORE REDSKINS NEWS: