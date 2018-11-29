Redskins

Doug Williams says Redskins front office was united on decision to claim Reuben Foster

By Peter Hailey November 29, 2018 2:10 PM

While none of the Redskins' Alabama players confirmed Wednesday they talked to the front office about the team claiming Reuben Foster, Doug Williams maintained two Crimson Tide products were sought out before the team made their move.

In a Thursday radio interview on The Team 980, Williams had his chance to address the situation. This came after some began wondering if Washington really did involve Foster's college teammates like the team said they did in a Tuesday statement.

"We didn't hold a convention," he told host Doc Walker. "The two that we did talk to know him very well and not that they make a decision on whether we make the move or not, we just tried to get some insight into the young man."

A day earlier, the media asked Jonathan Allen, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Shaun Dion Hamilton if the front office approached them regarding Foster. Allen and Clinton Dix both said no, while Hamilton declined to comment.

"I didn't talk to Bruce or anybody about it," Clinton-Dix told NBC Sports Washington.

Other Alabama alum, like Daron Payne and Arie Kouandjio, didn't speak to reporters or weren't in the locker room.

The Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel explained when he first met the ex-49ers linebacker, he was brutally honest about his reputation.

"Him and I looked each other in the face and I told him I read. I told him I read an article and I know exactly who wrote the article, and the article read that you are a con-artist," Williams said. "I let him know that he is considered a con-artist." 

Williams also said that he, Jay Gruden, Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder all were in agreement on making the move to acquire Foster. It had been reported that some key decision-makers were divided on picking him up.

"Nobody that was in my room [was] thumbs-down," Williams said. "You might not appreciate some of the things that the kid has done, you shouldn't appreciate what he's done. But at the same time you've gotta make a decision based on an opportunity based on the kid to get his life right and at the same time where does he fit or does he fit at all?"

He then acknowledged that the franchise knows this is a volatile transaction and one that could hurt the organization's perception. However, he is willing to take that damage and wait and see how the league's investigation into Foster turns out.

"Basically what you’re doing here is you’re taking a high-risk chance. The high risk was the beat-up that we’re going to take from PR. We understood that from a PR standpoint, and we’re taking it," Williams said. "The most important thing is we're hoping that things come out and it wasn't the way that everything has been perceived."

"If things are as bad as it’s made out to be," he added, "he might not get a chance to play."

Despite that Foster suiting up isn't a definite - at least anytime soon - the decision to pick him up has been the main storyline swirling around the team this week. Which Williams said wasn't a surprise. 

"Oh yeah, we know that was going to happen," he said. "And like I said, rightfully so with all the stuff that is going on in this country. We’ve got people who are in high, high, high, high places that have done far worse, and if you look at it realistically, they’re still up there. This is small potatoes [compared to] a lot of things out there."

Who to root for in Week 13 if you are a Washington Redskins fan

By Tyler Byrum November 29, 2018 11:57 AM

Somehow, after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Washington Redskins still control their playoff fate. 

Win out and no matter what Washington is either in as the NFC East champion or a Wild Card team. 

Entering Week 13, the Redskins are competing with nine other teams for three spots in the NFC playoffs. None of the 10 total teams appear to be going anywhere (up or down) to clean up the playoff picture.

Given how the standings shake up, the reasonable ceiling of this Redskins team is the No. 3 seed. A division title and passing the Chicago Bears/ NFC North Champion is all they would need for that. If neither happens though, some help in the Wild Card wouldn't hurt. 

Redskins Week 13 Rooting Guide

New Orleans Saints (10-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (6-5)
Thursday, Nov. 29 at 8:20 p.m.

Duh. After this matchup, the path looks pretty clean for the Cowboys. Root for the Saints. 

Baltimore Ravens (6-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-7)
Sunday, Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Any AFC vs. NFC matchup would be better off for the Redskins if the AFC team won. A loss by the Falcons would almost guarantee that they wouldn't be the team to knock the Redskins out of a Wild Card spot. Root for the Ravens.

Carolina Panthers (6-5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)
Sunday, Nov. 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Another week, another easy pick. The Panthers are in playoff contention, the Bucs are out. This result could also go a long way for the Redskins if the Panthers lose. Keep in mind Washington has the tiebreaker over Carolina from their Week 6 victoryRoot for the Buccaneers.

Chicago Bears (8-3) vs. New York Giants (3-8)
Sunday, Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m.

At first glance, one would assume to root for the Bears. But that is where you would be wrong. Yes, a Giants loss would eliminate them from the postseason, but it would take a massive collapse from the Cowboys and Redskins to allow the Giants to become the division champs at 8-8. Chicago, on the other hand, is only two games ahead of Washington with a tough schedule remaining. A win by Washington and a loss by Chicago in Week 13 puts the Redskins only a game out of the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Root for the Giants.

Los Angeles Rams (10-1) vs. Detroit Lions (4-7)
Sunday, Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m.

For the Redskins to pass the Rams, Washington would need to go 5-0 or 4-1 and L.A. would have to finish 1-4 or worse. Don't get your hopes up. Root for the Rams. 

Arizona Cardinals (2-9) vs. Green Bay Packers (4-6-1)
Sunday, Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m.

The Cardinals are trash and will be battling for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The least they could do is help out the team that helped get them there. Root for the Cardinals. 

San Francisco 49ers (2-9) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
Sunday, Dec. 2 at 4:25 p.m.

See above. No reason to not root for the 49ers and try to make the path harder for the Seahawks.

Minnesota Vikings (6-4-1) vs. New England Patriots (8-3)
Sunday, Dec. 2 at 4:25 p.m.

Another AFC vs. NFC matchup and this one could help benefit the Redskins if they are legit contenders for the Wild Card. Root for the Patriots, this result could be the difference in Week 17 when it's all said and done.

So, did the Redskins actually talk to their Alabama alums about Reuben Foster?

By JP Finlay November 29, 2018 6:00 AM

Things aren't getting any easier for the Redskins as the fallout from the signing of Reuben Foster continues.

Washington claimed Foster from the waiver wire on Tuesday after the 2017 first-round pick got released from San Francisco on Sunday. Why was he released? His second domestic violence arrest this season, and his third arrest of the year, not to mention a suspension to start the season for a substance and personal conduct policy violation. 

There are a lot of red flags with Foster, and the team took considerable heat after announcing the move. It didn't help that no other NFL team put a claim in on Foster either. 

In a statement Tuesday evening attempting to respond to the overwhelming negative reaction surrounding the Foster acquisition, Redskins VP of Player Personnel Doug Williams explained that the organization had several "candid conversations with a number of his ex-Alabama teammates and current Redskins players who were overwhelmingly supportive of us taking this chance."

Of so many things that didn't make sense, that did.

Foster played at the University of Alabama with a number of current Redskins players, guys like Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Ryan Anderson. If there was a character question, players that have known Foster for years might be able to provide some background, some information that made the risky move worthwhile. 

On Wednesday, however, not a single Alabama player confirmed they spoke with the Redskins front office about Foster.

The Redskins have seven former Crimson Tide players, five on the active roster (Allen, Payne, Anderson, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Shaun Dion Hamilton) and two on the injured reserve (Arie Kouandjio, Cam Sims), but none of them said they were consulted about Foster.

"No, they didn't talk to me. I wasn't one of them," Allen said when asked about Foster. 

"No comment. I ain't answering no more questions about Reuben, man.  I just ain't. Ask the front office about him," Hamilton said. "That don't got nothing to do with me. I just said we happy for the addition. He's gonna help us out as a football player and that's all I've got to say."

"I didn't talk to Bruce or anybody about it," Clinton-Dix said. 

You get the picture. 

Not all of the Alabama alums talked or were asked about Foster. That's important to point out. 

It's also important to point out that other prominent Redskins players, guys like Josh Norman and Trent Williams said the front office did not contact them about the Foster move either. 

In the grand scheme of things, this is not a big deal. But it sure is weird. 

The front office reserves the right to add and subtract players as they see fit, without checking with other guys on the team. But if that's going to be a talking point in the explanation for making a questionable move, then it should actually happen. 

