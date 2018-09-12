Fantasy Football: Week 2 position rankings

The NFL season is only one week old and the Redskins are already down two young receivers.

Cam Sims and Trey Quinn — who both suffered high ankle sprains in the opener in Arizona — have had surgery and are now on IR, Jay Gruden announced Wednesday in Ashburn. To replace them, the team signed back Brian Quick and also brought Jehu Chesson onto the active roster.

Gruden said there's a chance both can return later this year, with their recoveries looking like they could fall in the six-to-eight week range.

While losing the rangy Sims hurts, especially because it'd be nice to see him try to build toward his potential, Quinn's loss matters more currently.

First, the Redskins will now have to fill their punt returner spot. The rookie out of SMU was back there against the Cardinals.

Perhaps Gruden goes back to Jamison Crowder. Problem is, Crowder has had issues producing as a returner in two of his three pro campaigns. He could also throw other rookies such as Danny Johnson or Greg Stroman into the job.

Furthermore, Quinn gave the 'Skins some insurance in the event of a Crowder injury, either mid-game or on a week-to-week basis. Though he played some offensive snaps on the outside in Week 1, Quinn works best from the slot, making him the ideal backup to No. 80.

With Quinn out, the head coach said Jordan Reed would take over that position should Crowder ever go down in the middle of a matchup.

Once Maurice Harris returns, he and Quick should be able to take over the offensive duties that Sims and Quinn started with. Harris, however, is still dealing with a concussion and his status for Week 2 isn't decided.

For the last player selected in the 2018 Draft, Quinn had already carved out a decent amount of responsbility in D.C. Losing him for an extended period of time doesn't change the Redskins' floor or ceiling the rest of the way, but it does put some stress on them in a few different places just as things get going.

