Fantasy Football: Week 2 position rankings

Fantasy Football: Week 2 position rankings

By Ben Standig September 12, 2018 2:29 PM

Props on the win. Get off the deck after a loss. Feel good if your sleepers woke up in Week 1. Don't curl up into a ball if injuries already rocked your lineup. It's only a single game either way. Gear up for number two.

Here's a look at the Week 2 fantasy football rankings, which for now include Steelers holdout Le'Veon Bell (RB52) and truly showcases his running back replacement, James Conner (RB5). Even if you drafted Andrew Luck (QB17), strongly consider going with Alex Smith (QB4). The Bills benched Nathan Peterman, but owners shouldn't flock to Buffalo players regardless. Tennessee's passing game undergoes a change following Delanie Walker's season-ending injury, while Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster (WR10) gives Pittsburgh two top-10 receivers this week.

These rankings are for standard scoring leagues. Keep track of injury situations, including Aaron Rodgers (QB8), Leonard Fournette (RB21) and DeSean Jackson (WR50).

Quarterbacks

1.  Drew Brees, NO
 
2.  Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
 
3.  Deshaun Watson, HOU
 
4.  Alex Smith, WAS
 
5.  Cam Newton, CAR
 
6.  Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
 
7.  Patrick Mahomes, KC
 
8.  Aaron Rodgers, GB
 
9.  Philip Rivers, LAC
 
10.  Kirk Cousins, MIN
 
11.  Russell Wilson, SEA
 
12.  Jared Goff, LAR
 
13.  Tom Brady, NE
 
14.  Tyrod Taylor, CLE
 
15.  Matthew Stafford, DET
 
16.  Matt Ryan, ATL
 
17.  Andrew Luck, IND
 
18.  Case Keenum, DEN
 
19.  Dak Prescott, DAL
 
20.  Mitch Trubisky, CHI
 
21.  Blake Bortles, JAC
 
22.  Eli Manning, NYG
 
23.  Nick Foles, PHI
 
24.  Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
 
25.  Marcus Mariota, TEN
 
26.  Andy Dalton, CIN
 
27.  Joe Flacco, BAL
 
28.  Sam Darnold, NYJ
 
29.  Derek Carr, OAK
 
30.  Ryan Tannehill, MIA
 
31.  Sam Bradford, ARI
 
32.  Josh Allen, BUF
 
33.  Lamar Jackson, BAL

Running backs

1.  Todd Gurley, LAR
 
2.  Alvin Kamara, NO
 
3.  Melvin Gordon, LAC
 
4.  Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
 
5.  James Conner, PIT
 
6.  David Johnson, ARI
 
7.  Saquon Barkley, NYG
 
8.  Kareem Hunt, KC
 
9.  Joe Mixon, CIN
 
10.  Christian McCaffrey, CAR
 
11.  Jordan Howard, CHI
 
12.  Dalvin Cook, MIN
 
13.  Lamar Miller, HOU
 
14.  Alex Collins, BAL
 
15.  Adrian Peterson, WAS
 
16.  Jay Ajayi, PHI
 
17.  LeSean McCoy, BUF
 
18.  Kenyan Drake, MIA
 
19.  Devonta Freeman, ATL
 
20.  Jamaal Williams, GB
 
21.  Leonard Fournette, JAC
 
22.  Dion Lewis, TEN
 
23.  Carlos Hyde, CLE
 
24.  Rex Burkhead, NE
 
25.  Royce Freeman, DEN
 
26.  Marshawn Lynch, OAK
 
27.  Peyton Barber, TB
 
28.  Chris Thompson, WAS
 
29.  Tevin Coleman, ATL
 
30.  Derrick Henry, TEN
 
31.  Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
 
32.  T.J. Yeldon, JAC
 
33.  Bilal Powell, NYJ
 
34.  Alfred Morris, SF
 
35.  Chris Carson, SEA
 
36.  Matt Breida, SF
 
37.  James White, NE
 
38.  Austin Ekeler, LAC
 
39.  Phillip Lindsay, DEN
 
40.  Kerryon Johnson, DET
 
41.  Tarik Cohen, CHI
 
42.  Duke Johnson, CLE
 
43.  Jordan Wilkins, IND
 
44.  Javorius Allen, BAL
 
45.  Latavius Murray, MIN
 
46.  Theo Riddick, DET
 
47.  Marlon Mack, IND
 
48.  Frank Gore, MIA
 
49.  Ty Montgomery, GB
 
50.  Nyheim Hines, IND
 
51.  Rashaad Penny, SEA
 
52.  Le'Veon Bell, PIT
 
53.  Jalen Richard, OAK
 
54.  Corey Clement, PHI
 
55.  C.J. Anderson, CAR
 
56.  LeGarrette Blount, DET
 
57.  Darren Sproles, PHI
 
58.  Doug Martin, OAK
 
59.  Giovani Bernard, CIN
 
60.  Sony Michel, NE
 
61.  Spencer Ware, KC
 
62.  Chase Edmonds, ARI
 
63.  Jacquizz Rodgers, TB
 
64.  Devontae Booker, DEN
 
65.  Mike Gillislee, NO
 
66.  Alfred Blue, HOU
 
67.  Kyle Juszczyk, SF
 
68.  Corey Grant, JAC
 
69.  Rod Smith, DAL
 
70.  Marcus Murphy, BUF

Wide receivers

1.  Antonio Brown, PIT
 
2.  Julio Jones, ATL
 
3.  Michael Thomas, NO
 
4.  DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
 
5.  Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
 
6.  A.J. Green, CIN
 
7.  Keenan Allen, LAC
 
8.  Tyreek Hill, KC
 
9.  Davante Adams, GB
 
10.  JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
 
11.  Adam Thielen, MIN
 
12.  Stefon Diggs, MIN
 
13.  Mike Evans, TB
 
14.  Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
 
15.  Brandin Cooks, LAR
 
16.  T.Y. Hilton, IND
 
17.  Jarvis Landry, CLE
 
18.  Demaryius Thomas, DEN
 
19.  Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
 
20.  Nelson Agholor, PHI
 
21.  Golden Tate, DET
 
22.  Corey Davis, TEN
 
23.  Allen Robinson, CHI
 
24.  Kenny Stills, MIA
 
25.  Marvin Jones, DET
 
26.  Cooper Kupp, LAR
 
27.  Randall Cobb, GB
 
28.  Robby Anderson, NYJ
 
29.  Robert Woods, LAR
 
30.  Amari Cooper, OAK
 
31.  Chris Hogan, NE
 
32.  Devin Funchess, CAR
 
33.  Jamison Crowder, WAS
 
34.  Tyler Lockett, SEA
 
35.  Michael Crabtree, BAL
 
36.  Josh Gordon, CLE
 
37.  Marquise Goodwin, SF
 
38.  Ted Ginn, NO
 
39.  Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
 
40.  Pierre Garcon, SF
 
41.  Sterling Shepard, NYG
 
42.  Kenny Golladay, DET
 
43.  Keelan Cole, JAC
 
44.  John Brown, BAL
 
45.  Sammy Watkins, KC
 
46.  Chris Godwin, TB
 
47.  Jordy Nelson, OAK
 
48.  Mike Williams, LAC
 
49.  Brandon Marshall, SEA
 
50.  DeSean Jackson, TB
 
51.  Mohamed Sanu, ATL
 
52.  Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
 
53.  Allen Hurns, DAL
 
54.  Paul Richardson, WAS
 
55.  Mike Wallace, PHI
 
56.  Danny Amendola, MIA
 
57.  Ryan Grant, IND
 
58.  Geronimo Allison, GB
 
59.  Tyrell Williams, LAC
 
60.  Bruce Ellington, HOU
 
61.  Will Fuller, HOU
 
62.  Dede Westbrook, JAC
 
63.  Cole Beasley, DAL
 
64.  Anthony Miller, CHI
 
65.  John Ross, CIN
 
66.  Donte Moncrief, JAC
 
67.  Phillip Dorsett, NE
 
68.  Josh Doctson, WAS
 
69.  Rishard Matthews, TEN
 
70.  Courtland Sutton, DEN

Tight ends

1.  Rob Gronkowski, NE
 
2.  Travis Kelce, KC
 
3.  Zach Ertz, PHI
 
4.  Jordan Reed, WAS
 
5.  George Kittle, SF
 
6.  Jimmy Graham, GB
 
7.  Trey Burton, CHI
 
8.  Evan Engram, NYG
 
9.  Jack Doyle, IND
 
10.  Jared Cook, OAK
 
11.  Kyle Rudolph, MIN
 
12.  Tyler Eifert, CIN
 
13.  David Njoku, CLE
 
14.  Eric Ebron, IND
 
15.  Benjamin Watson, NO
 
16.  O.J. Howard, TB
 
17.  Jonnu Smith, TEN
 
18.  Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
 
19.  Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC
 
20.  Jesse James, PIT
 
21.  Austin Hooper, ATL
 
22.  Charles Clay, BUF
 
23.  Ian Thomas, CAR
 
24.  Ryan Griffin, HOU
 
25.  Antonio Gates, LAC

Defenses

1.  Los Angeles Rams, LAR
 
2.  Los Angeles Chargers, LAC
 
3.  Philadelphia Eagles, PHI
 
4.  Chicago Bears, CHI
 
5.  Houston Texans, HOU
 
6.  New Orleans Saints, NO
 
7.  Baltimore Ravens, BAL
 
8.  Tennessee Titans, TEN
 
9.  Denver Broncos, DEN
 
10.  Cincinnati Bengals, CIN
 
11.  New York Jets, NYJ
 
12.  Washington Redskins, WAS
 
13.  New England Patriots, NE
 
14.  Atlanta Falcons, ATL
 
15.  Seattle Seahawks, SEA
 
16.  Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC
 
17.  San Francisco 49ers, SF
 
18.  Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT
 
19.  Miami Dolphins, MIA
 
20.  Minnesota Vikings, MIN

Kickers

1.  Greg Zuerlein, LAR
 
2.  Wil Lutz, NO
 
3.  Justin Tucker, BAL
 
4.  Stephen Gostkowski, NE
 
5.  Chris Boswell, PIT
 
6.  Matt Bryant, ATL
 
7.  Jake Elliott, PHI
 
8.  Caleb Sturgis, LAC
 
9.  Harrison Butker, KC
 
10.  Matt Prater, DET
 
11.  Brandon McManus, DEN
 
12.  Robbie Gould, SF
 
13.  Mason Crosby, GB
 
14.  Adam Vinatieri, IND
 
15.  Dustin Hopkins, WAS
 
16.  Graham Gano, CAR
 
17.  Daniel Carlson, MIN
 
18.  Josh Lambo, JAC
 
19.  Ryan Succop, TEN
 
20.  Cody Parkey, CHI

The NFL season is only one week old and the Redskins are already down two young receivers.

Cam Sims and Trey Quinn — who both suffered high ankle sprains in the opener in Arizona — have had surgery and are now on IR, Jay Gruden announced Wednesday in Ashburn. To replace them, the team signed back Brian Quick and also brought Jehu Chesson onto the active roster.

Gruden said there's a chance both can return later this year, with their recoveries looking like they could fall in the six-to-eight week range.

While losing the rangy Sims hurts, especially because it'd be nice to see him try to build toward his potential, Quinn's loss matters more currently. 

First, the Redskins will now have to fill their punt returner spot. The rookie out of SMU was back there against the Cardinals.

Perhaps Gruden goes back to Jamison Crowder. Problem is, Crowder has had issues producing as a returner in two of his three pro campaigns. He could also throw other rookies such as Danny Johnson or Greg Stroman into the job.

Furthermore, Quinn gave the 'Skins some insurance in the event of a Crowder injury, either mid-game or on a week-to-week basis. Though he played some offensive snaps on the outside in Week 1, Quinn works best from the slot, making him the ideal backup to No. 80.

With Quinn out, the head coach said Jordan Reed would take over that position should Crowder ever go down in the middle of a matchup.

Once Maurice Harris returns, he and Quick should be able to take over the offensive duties that Sims and Quinn started with. Harris, however, is still dealing with a concussion and his status for Week 2 isn't decided. 

For the last player selected in the 2018 Draft, Quinn had already carved out a decent amount of responsbility in D.C. Losing him for an extended period of time doesn't change the Redskins' floor or ceiling the rest of the way, but it does put some stress on them in a few different places just as things get going.

The Redskins brought back veteran wide receiver Brian Quick on Tuesday as the team is beset by injuries at the position.

Rookie Cam Sims got moved to the injured reserve list, and questions remain about the health and status of Maurice Harris and Trey Quinn. Without Quick, the Redskins have just three healthy wide receivers in Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson. 

Plenty of folks noticed that last Sunday, during the Redskins thrashing of Arizona, former Cowboys Pro Bowl WR Dez Bryant tweeted about his interest in playing with Washington. Bryant got released from the Cowboys this summer, and despite some interest and tryouts around the NFL, he remains unsigned. 

So if Dez wanted to play in Burgundy and Gold, and the Redskins had a need at WR, why didn't that pass get completed? Two simple factors.

  1. Know the system - Brian Quick can step in for the Redskins and immediately know the playbook and the play calls. Quick spent all of last season with the Redskins, and was one of the team's final cuts just 11 days ago. He was with the team throughout training camp in Richmond as well as the preseason. Perhaps more importantly, Quick is a stellar special teams player and the Redskins will need him on kickoff and punt coverage units. One thing that gets forgotten in Washington is the makeup of the special teams group. On most teams, backup running backs and tight ends play a huge role on special teams. With the Redskins, four of those six players play little or no specials: Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson, Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. Special teams coach Ben Kotwica needs players that can help, and Quick certainly fits the bill. Bryant would be coming in with zero knowledge of the offense, and unlikely to be a special teams contributor.
  2. Know the role - Quick played 11 games with the Redskins in 2017, and caught just six passes. He knows exactly what will be asked of him in Washington, and more than likely, it won't include many targets or even offensive snaps. On the other hand, Bryant caught 69 passes for more than 800 yards and six TDs last season. Coming to Washington in a reserve role would probably be a hard situation for Bryant.

Bryant can still help an NFL team. He has tremendous size and strength for the position, and excels in red zone situations. 

That said, to bring Bryant in at this point in the regular season, there needs to be a role. As long as the Redskins top three wideouts stay healthy on the field, that role doesn't exist for Bryant. And the attention signing Bryant will bring is not worth disrupting the Redskins young, evolving WRs. 

