Fantasy Football: Week 2 position rankings

Talking points

Here are five Redskins who are under pressure against the Colts on Sunday.

QB Alex Smith — He is likely to be a week-in, week-out member of this list. This could be one of those days when the running game doesn’t click like it did on Sunday and it will be up to Smith to make up for it. As long as the defense holds up he should be able to get the job done.

WR Josh Doctson — The 2016 first-round pick had just one reception against the Cardinals. He was only targeted three times and he did not handle one that was in his bread basket. The performance wasn’t great, but it was far from a disaster. However, he needs to get some momentum going if he is going to have the breakout season that many expect him to have. It’s not that another one- or two-catch game will ruin him, but it would increase the pressure in Week 3. It gets late early around here.

OLB Preston Smith — His situation is similar to that of Doctson. Expectations for 2018 are high and got shut out in the sack department. It’s OK to be without a sack when you are one-sixteenth of the way through the season. If you’re still at zero one eighth of the way through, questions start to pop up. It’s better for him to get a sack or two on the board before he starts pressing.

CB Josh Norman — He needs to get an interception after getting a goose egg in that column last year, but that’s only part of the pressure on him. Norman will often be matched up against WR T.Y. Hilton, the Colts’ one legitimate offensive weapon. If Hilton doesn’t win a few against Norman Indianapolis will have little chance of moving the ball consistently. If Andrew Luck and Hilton can connect on a big play or two they will give the underdog Colts some hope and that’s the worst thing that can happen for the home team.

Jay Gruden — This usually is a players-only list, but the head coach has to be on here. The Redskins have been very inconsistent during his tenure. High points are often followed by puzzling losses. It’s up to Gruden to have his team ready to ensure that it doesn’t stumble right after a promising start.

Today: Practice 1 p.m.; Jay Gruden and Greg Manusky press conferences and open locker room after practice, approx. 3 p.m.

Upcoming: Home opener vs. Colts (Sept. 16) 3 days; Packers @ Redskins (Sept. 23) 10; Redskins @ Saints (October 8) 25

