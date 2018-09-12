Fantasy Football: Week 2 position rankings

Props on the win. Get off the deck after a loss. Feel good if your sleepers woke up in Week 1. Don't curl up into a ball if injuries already rocked your lineup. It's only a single game either way. Gear up for number two.
Here's a look at the Week 2 fantasy football rankings, which for now include Steelers holdout Le'Veon Bell (RB52) and truly showcases his running back replacement, James Conner (RB5). Even if you drafted Andrew Luck (QB17), strongly consider going with Alex Smith (QB4). The Bills benched Nathan Peterman, but owners shouldn't flock to Buffalo players regardless. Tennessee's passing game undergoes a change following Delanie Walker's season-ending injury, while Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster (WR10) gives Pittsburgh two top-10 receivers this week.
These rankings are for standard scoring leagues. Keep track of injury situations, including Aaron Rodgers (QB8), Leonard Fournette (RB21) and DeSean Jackson (WR50).
Quarterbacks
1. Drew Brees, NO
2. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
3. Deshaun Watson, HOU
4. Alex Smith, WAS
5. Cam Newton, CAR
6. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
7. Patrick Mahomes, KC
8. Aaron Rodgers, GB
9. Philip Rivers, LAC
10. Kirk Cousins, MIN
11. Russell Wilson, SEA
12. Jared Goff, LAR
13. Tom Brady, NE
14. Tyrod Taylor, CLE
15. Matthew Stafford, DET
16. Matt Ryan, ATL
17. Andrew Luck, IND
18. Case Keenum, DEN
19. Dak Prescott, DAL
20. Mitch Trubisky, CHI
21. Blake Bortles, JAC
22. Eli Manning, NYG
23. Nick Foles, PHI
24. Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
25. Marcus Mariota, TEN
26. Andy Dalton, CIN
27. Joe Flacco, BAL
28. Sam Darnold, NYJ
29. Derek Carr, OAK
30. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
31. Sam Bradford, ARI
32. Josh Allen, BUF
33. Lamar Jackson, BAL
Running backs
1. Todd Gurley, LAR
2. Alvin Kamara, NO
3. Melvin Gordon, LAC
4. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
5. James Conner, PIT
6. David Johnson, ARI
7. Saquon Barkley, NYG
8. Kareem Hunt, KC
9. Joe Mixon, CIN
10. Christian McCaffrey, CAR
11. Jordan Howard, CHI
12. Dalvin Cook, MIN
13. Lamar Miller, HOU
14. Alex Collins, BAL
15. Adrian Peterson, WAS
16. Jay Ajayi, PHI
17. LeSean McCoy, BUF
18. Kenyan Drake, MIA
19. Devonta Freeman, ATL
20. Jamaal Williams, GB
21. Leonard Fournette, JAC
22. Dion Lewis, TEN
23. Carlos Hyde, CLE
24. Rex Burkhead, NE
25. Royce Freeman, DEN
26. Marshawn Lynch, OAK
27. Peyton Barber, TB
28. Chris Thompson, WAS
29. Tevin Coleman, ATL
30. Derrick Henry, TEN
31. Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
32. T.J. Yeldon, JAC
33. Bilal Powell, NYJ
34. Alfred Morris, SF
35. Chris Carson, SEA
36. Matt Breida, SF
37. James White, NE
38. Austin Ekeler, LAC
39. Phillip Lindsay, DEN
40. Kerryon Johnson, DET
41. Tarik Cohen, CHI
42. Duke Johnson, CLE
43. Jordan Wilkins, IND
44. Javorius Allen, BAL
45. Latavius Murray, MIN
46. Theo Riddick, DET
47. Marlon Mack, IND
48. Frank Gore, MIA
49. Ty Montgomery, GB
50. Nyheim Hines, IND
51. Rashaad Penny, SEA
52. Le'Veon Bell, PIT
53. Jalen Richard, OAK
54. Corey Clement, PHI
55. C.J. Anderson, CAR
56. LeGarrette Blount, DET
57. Darren Sproles, PHI
58. Doug Martin, OAK
59. Giovani Bernard, CIN
60. Sony Michel, NE
61. Spencer Ware, KC
62. Chase Edmonds, ARI
63. Jacquizz Rodgers, TB
64. Devontae Booker, DEN
65. Mike Gillislee, NO
66. Alfred Blue, HOU
67. Kyle Juszczyk, SF
68. Corey Grant, JAC
69. Rod Smith, DAL
70. Marcus Murphy, BUF
Wide receivers
1. Antonio Brown, PIT
2. Julio Jones, ATL
3. Michael Thomas, NO
4. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
5. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
6. A.J. Green, CIN
7. Keenan Allen, LAC
8. Tyreek Hill, KC
9. Davante Adams, GB
10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
11. Adam Thielen, MIN
12. Stefon Diggs, MIN
13. Mike Evans, TB
14. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
15. Brandin Cooks, LAR
16. T.Y. Hilton, IND
17. Jarvis Landry, CLE
18. Demaryius Thomas, DEN
19. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
20. Nelson Agholor, PHI
21. Golden Tate, DET
22. Corey Davis, TEN
23. Allen Robinson, CHI
24. Kenny Stills, MIA
25. Marvin Jones, DET
26. Cooper Kupp, LAR
27. Randall Cobb, GB
28. Robby Anderson, NYJ
29. Robert Woods, LAR
30. Amari Cooper, OAK
31. Chris Hogan, NE
32. Devin Funchess, CAR
33. Jamison Crowder, WAS
34. Tyler Lockett, SEA
35. Michael Crabtree, BAL
36. Josh Gordon, CLE
37. Marquise Goodwin, SF
38. Ted Ginn, NO
39. Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
40. Pierre Garcon, SF
41. Sterling Shepard, NYG
42. Kenny Golladay, DET
43. Keelan Cole, JAC
44. John Brown, BAL
45. Sammy Watkins, KC
46. Chris Godwin, TB
47. Jordy Nelson, OAK
48. Mike Williams, LAC
49. Brandon Marshall, SEA
50. DeSean Jackson, TB
51. Mohamed Sanu, ATL
52. Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
53. Allen Hurns, DAL
54. Paul Richardson, WAS
55. Mike Wallace, PHI
56. Danny Amendola, MIA
57. Ryan Grant, IND
58. Geronimo Allison, GB
59. Tyrell Williams, LAC
60. Bruce Ellington, HOU
61. Will Fuller, HOU
62. Dede Westbrook, JAC
63. Cole Beasley, DAL
64. Anthony Miller, CHI
65. John Ross, CIN
66. Donte Moncrief, JAC
67. Phillip Dorsett, NE
68. Josh Doctson, WAS
69. Rishard Matthews, TEN
70. Courtland Sutton, DEN
Tight ends
1. Rob Gronkowski, NE
2. Travis Kelce, KC
3. Zach Ertz, PHI
4. Jordan Reed, WAS
5. George Kittle, SF
6. Jimmy Graham, GB
7. Trey Burton, CHI
8. Evan Engram, NYG
9. Jack Doyle, IND
10. Jared Cook, OAK
11. Kyle Rudolph, MIN
12. Tyler Eifert, CIN
13. David Njoku, CLE
14. Eric Ebron, IND
15. Benjamin Watson, NO
16. O.J. Howard, TB
17. Jonnu Smith, TEN
18. Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
19. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC
20. Jesse James, PIT
21. Austin Hooper, ATL
22. Charles Clay, BUF
23. Ian Thomas, CAR
24. Ryan Griffin, HOU
25. Antonio Gates, LAC
Defenses
1. Los Angeles Rams, LAR
2. Los Angeles Chargers, LAC
3. Philadelphia Eagles, PHI
4. Chicago Bears, CHI
5. Houston Texans, HOU
6. New Orleans Saints, NO
7. Baltimore Ravens, BAL
8. Tennessee Titans, TEN
9. Denver Broncos, DEN
10. Cincinnati Bengals, CIN
11. New York Jets, NYJ
12. Washington Redskins, WAS
13. New England Patriots, NE
14. Atlanta Falcons, ATL
15. Seattle Seahawks, SEA
16. Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC
17. San Francisco 49ers, SF
18. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT
19. Miami Dolphins, MIA
20. Minnesota Vikings, MIN
Kickers
1. Greg Zuerlein, LAR
2. Wil Lutz, NO
3. Justin Tucker, BAL
4. Stephen Gostkowski, NE
5. Chris Boswell, PIT
6. Matt Bryant, ATL
7. Jake Elliott, PHI
8. Caleb Sturgis, LAC
9. Harrison Butker, KC
10. Matt Prater, DET
11. Brandon McManus, DEN
12. Robbie Gould, SF
13. Mason Crosby, GB
14. Adam Vinatieri, IND
15. Dustin Hopkins, WAS
16. Graham Gano, CAR
17. Daniel Carlson, MIN
18. Josh Lambo, JAC
19. Ryan Succop, TEN
20. Cody Parkey, CHI