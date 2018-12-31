For 12 NFL teams, the Monday after Week 17 is the first chance to prepare for the upcoming playoff run.
But for the 20 other franchises, the Monday after Week 17 is known as "Black Monday," a day where changes are made and the offseason begins.
So, what's happened around the league? Let's catch you up.
FIRINGS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dirk Koetter barely survived 2017. He won't make it past 2018, though.
Tampa actually dismissed the coach right after their Week 17 loss, which dropped them to 5-11. In three years, he went 19-29.
New York Jets
The Jets got rid of Todd Bowles after four years. His 24-40 record includes a particularly bad 6-21 stretch in New York's past 27 outings.
This news is interesting for Redskins fans. Bowles played for Washington from 1986-1990 and, if the 'Skins decide to move on from defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, he could be a potential replacement.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos had back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since the early '70s. That spelled doom for Vance Joseph.
Denver started 2-0 this year but finished 6-10 overall. Joseph is a longtime defensive coach, so perhaps he can catch on elsewhere in a more specific role.
Arizona Cardinals
Steve Wilks won't even get a second chance. Arizona is dropping Wilks after just one season at the helm.
No offense in 2018 was worse than the Cardinals' unit. Wilks was a reputable defensive coordinator before his promotion in the desert, so look for him to get scooped up if he wants to go back to that level of coaching.
Miami Dolphins
It's three-and-out for Adam Gase in Miami. In those three campaigns, he finished a game under .500. He made the playoffs once.
He's just 40 and could return to an offensive coordinator role shortly. The Dolphins will now need to find a new head coach and also decide whether to move forward with Ryan Tannehill or another, younger QB.
Cincinnati Bengals
Marvin Lewis has told people in Cincinnati he will not be returning as head coach. The leader of the Bengals since 2003 is finally moving on.
Lewis' tenure was a long and complicated, but the bottom line is this: He was in charge of that team for a decade and a half and never won a playoff game. His tenure ends with a 131-122-3 record with seven playoff appearances.
MORE NFL NEWS:
- Mock Draft 6.0: The latest updates
- Insider's Take: Will Jay Gruden return?
- Best Available: Top QBs available in 2019 draft