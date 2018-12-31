Redskins

Quick Links

Here's all that's gone down on the NFL's 'Black Monday' so far

joseph-gase-lewis.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

Here's all that's gone down on the NFL's 'Black Monday' so far

By Peter Hailey December 31, 2018 10:15 AM

Trending Now

0:46

Stephenson and Devo score on a gorgeous breakaway

2:19

2018 DC Sports Year in Review: District of Champions

1:40

Outpouring of player support for Gruden follows shutout loss

2:01

Lewington, Bowey lift Caps; get locker room pies-in-the-face

2:18

A night of firsts as Caps narrowly beat Senators

For 12 NFL teams, the Monday after Week 17 is the first chance to prepare for the upcoming playoff run.

But for the 20 other franchises, the Monday after Week 17 is known as "Black Monday," a day where changes are made and the offseason begins.

So, what's happened around the league? Let's catch you up.

FIRINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dirk Koetter barely survived 2017. He won't make it past 2018, though.

Tampa actually dismissed the coach right after their Week 17 loss, which dropped them to 5-11. In three years, he went 19-29.

New York Jets

The Jets got rid of Todd Bowles after four years. His 24-40 record includes a particularly bad 6-21 stretch in New York's past 27 outings.

This news is interesting for Redskins fans. Bowles played for Washington from 1986-1990 and, if the 'Skins decide to move on from defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, he could be a potential replacement.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos had back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since the early '70s. That spelled doom for Vance Joseph.

Denver started 2-0 this year but finished 6-10 overall. Joseph is a longtime defensive coach, so perhaps he can catch on elsewhere in a more specific role.

Arizona Cardinals

Steve Wilks won't even get a second chance. Arizona is dropping Wilks after just one season at the helm.

No offense in 2018 was worse than the Cardinals' unit. Wilks was a reputable defensive coordinator before his promotion in the desert, so look for him to get scooped up if he wants to go back to that level of coaching.

Miami Dolphins

It's three-and-out for Adam Gase in Miami. In those three campaigns, he finished a game under .500. He made the playoffs once.

He's just 40 and could return to an offensive coordinator role shortly. The Dolphins will now need to find a new head coach and also decide whether to move forward with Ryan Tannehill or another, younger QB.

Cincinnati Bengals

Marvin Lewis has told people in Cincinnati he will not be returning as head coach. The leader of the Bengals since 2003 is finally moving on.

Lewis' tenure was a long and complicated, but the bottom line is this: He was in charge of that team for a decade and a half and never won a playoff game. His tenure ends with a 131-122-3 record with seven playoff appearances.

MORE NFL NEWS:

Quick Links

The Redskins' core is getting older and time is running out

The Redskins' core is getting older and time is running out

By Brian McNally December 31, 2018 3:56 PM

Trending Now

0:46

Stephenson and Devo score on a gorgeous breakaway

2:19

2018 DC Sports Year in Review: District of Champions

1:40

Outpouring of player support for Gruden follows shutout loss

2:01

Lewington, Bowey lift Caps; get locker room pies-in-the-face

2:18

A night of firsts as Caps narrowly beat Senators

REDSKINS PARK — Time moves so fast in the NFL. 
 
One minute a player is having his picture taken on stage during the draft, a spiffy new  hat and uniform. In the blink of an eye he is a veteran with six, seven, eight years in the league and time grows short. Winning seasons and playoff appearances and maybe even a Super Bowl can no longer be taken for granted. 
 
The Redskins have a handful of core players who have been standouts for years, but are creeping toward the second half of their careers. Left tackle Trent Williams (30), outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (30), cornerback Josh Norman (31), tight end Vernon Davis (34), running back Adrian Peterson (33) – even tight end Jordan Reed (28) and running back Chris Thompson (28) – have had long careers. 
 
Washington has missed the playoffs four times in coach Jay Gruden’s five years. Kerrigan and Williams were part of the Mike Shanahan era, too, with one playoff appearance and an NFC East title in his four years. There aren't many chances left and they probably won't be around for a long rebuild. 
 
“You realize that this thing isn’t forever,” said Kerrigan, who had 13 sacks in 2018, one half shy of his career record. “Especially seeing the talent we have, especially on the defensive side of the ball with guys like [defensive ends] Jon [Allen] and Daron [Payne], how good they can be and how good they are already. Yeah - that does heighten your sense of urgency and make you think this is our chance. We have to hit the gas and make things happen now.”
 
Gruden’s two-year contract extension signed in 2017 kicks in next year. There are rumors of  changes to the assistants on staff, but nothing concrete yet. Washington picks No. 15 in the NFL draft next April. It should get another good contributor. But the quarterback situation – and the salary cap – is up in the air with the serious leg injury to Alex Smith. 
 
It’s unclear how much money the Redskins will have to spend to patch holes on the roster. But from the coaches to the returning players, 7-9 isn’t good enough. Exclude Gruden’s initial 4-12 season and the record is 31-32-1 the past four years with an NFC East title and one playoff berth in 2015. The players believe it's time for better. Now.    
 
“For any guy that’s competitive and any guy that wants to be great, that’s the mindset every year,” Thompson said. “When we do fall short we should do every thing that we can to bring that intensity up a notch. Our record didn’t show how good this team can be and how good this team is. I think every leader in this locker room can say the same.”
 
For some, time is shorter than others. Davis will be 35 on Jan. 31 and has had a resurgence with his hometown team when his career appeared over after a trade from San Francisco to Denver in 2015. Davis has 112 catches for 1,598 yards and seven touchdowns with the Redskins. Peterson will be 34 on March 21. There’s no guarantee both will return next year, but if they do both men know the opportunities are running short for another playoff appearance.  
 
“I feel like there should be a sense of urgency whether you’re 25, 30, 35. It doesn’t matter because tomorrow is not promised,” Davis said. “But when you’re in your 30s and 35 there should be more of a sense, you should be cognizant of your aging, the time that you have to win games. It should be that way. I’m eager and I’m sure the rest of these guys like [Peterson] and Trent Williams these guys are ready to get out there and get to the playoffs and win a Super Bowl.” 
 
Davis and Peterson are notorious for keeping in fantastic shape. Peterson is a free agent and could have other options. Williams has missed 13 games the past three seasons – four for an NFL drug suspension in 2016, six in 2017 with right knee surgery and another three this season with knee and thumb surgeries. 
 
Kerrigan is as durable as any player in the NFL with 127 consecutive starts, the most among any linebackers. But will that run of good fortune continue? Reed, who turns 29 on July 3, again didn’t play a full season. He appeared in 13 games and went on injured reserve in December with a foot injury. His numbers have declined steadily since his brilliant 2015 (87 catches, 952 yards, two touchdowns) with 17 games missed the past three seasons due to injuries.
 
Thompson established himself as one of the best third-down backs in the NFL in 2015 and 2016 and put early-career injury concerns behind him. But a serious broken leg last Nov. 19 limited Thompson to 10 games and he only appeared in 10 this season, too, thanks in large part to a lingering rib injury. The core – other than Kerrigan - is showing signs of wear and tear and that has to be a concern going into a critical 2019. Otherwise, big changes could be coming.  
 
“The average time playing in this league is a little over three years,” Williams said. “Statistics say by year one or two you should be pressing. I say that to say every year we’re supposed to press no matter how long you’ve been in the league. You never should go in saying 'I’ve only played four years, I’ve definitely got one more left.' Because it doesn’t work that way.” 
 

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Quick Links

2019 NFL Draft quarterback prospects for Washington to consider

2019 NFL Draft quarterback prospects for Washington to consider

By Bob Trosset December 31, 2018 1:25 PM

Trending Now

0:46

Stephenson and Devo score on a gorgeous breakaway

2:19

2018 DC Sports Year in Review: District of Champions

1:40

Outpouring of player support for Gruden follows shutout loss

2:01

Lewington, Bowey lift Caps; get locker room pies-in-the-face

2:18

A night of firsts as Caps narrowly beat Senators

It's well-documented by now that the Washington Redskins are in serious need of a starting quarterback for 2019. 

Let's take a deeper dive into the prospects Trevor Matich is keeping an eye on. 

North Carolina State QB Ryan Finley. Since transferring to N.C. State, Finley has thrown for 10,366 career yards, second in school history only to Philip Rivers. Draft experts have been critical of his arm strength and mobility, but the 24-year-old's collegiate experience could go a long way in an NFL locker room. 

Missouri QB Drew Lock. A profile passer who is 27 yards away from cracking the NCAA top 40 all-time in passing yards is one of the most highly sought after QB prospects in the draft and is someone the Redskins, a team desperate for a QB, should be watching for.

West Virginia QB Will Grier. The Mountaineers quarterback elected to skip his team's 2018 Camping World Bowl game to focus on preparing for the 2019 NFL draft. Grier threw for 3,864 passing yards and 37 touchdowns in 2018. His draft projection continues to fluctuate throughout the first round. 

Washington State QB Gardner Minshew II. The Cougars gunslinger popped off for 36 passing touchdowns, while throwing for 4,480 yards and no 4th quarter interceptions in 2018. Minshew broke WSU's single-season record for pass completions (468) and the Pac-12 single-season record for passing yards (4,776). Beware of the mustache. 

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Load more